Versatile filmmaker Nidheya Suresh

Los Angeles based Indian filmmaker, Nidheya Suresh has signed up for multiple projects with A. Rivas Media. After writing, directing and producing multiple award-winning short films, Suresh will be collaborating with A. Rivas Media on the whodunit feature film “Death in the Afternoon,” a short film “One Night with You,” and the web series “Off the Gaydar.”

Suresh has previously collaborated with Alyssa Rivas of A. Rivas Media on the short film about legal immigration, Bandaid. Bandaid is currently doing the rounds in the festival circuit having already won the Award for Best Short Film and the Gold Award for Best Women’s Film at the Virgin Spring Cine Fest festival. The lead actress of the film, Ria Patel, won the Bronze Award for Best Actress (Drama) at the Best Actor Awards – New York, and won the Grand Jury Award for Best Actress at the Onrios Film Awards.

For Better or For Worse, a film Suresh directed and produced with Ahlan Williams has completed post-production and is going to make the festival rounds shortly.

Prior to these, Nidheya Suresh also wrote, directed and produced Idee Fixe, Tabitha and Maa. All three films were successful at film festivals, with Maa doing especially well at multiple festivals in India such as the 7th Indian Cine Film Festival (Special Jury Mention), 4th Indian World Film Festival (Special Festival Mention) and the 4th Pune Out and Loud Queer Film Festival (to be screened soon). Tabitha has won Best Horror Film at the FilmCon Awards, and an Honorable Mention: Horror Film at the Top Shorts Film Festival.

Suresh’s filmography expands across genres, starting from thrillers and horrors, to more character driven and social issues-based drama films. She will also be working closely with, and collaborating with writer and activist Kamlesh Chauhan, on the impact of domestic violence on children.

