Putin preparing for a long war in Ukraine: US intel WASHINGTON: Russian President Vladimir Putin is preparing for a long war in Ukraine, with even victory in the east potentially not ending the conflict, US intelligence has warned. Director of...

Americans propped Shehbaz into power: Imran ISLAMABAD: Ousted Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has claimed that Americans propped Shehbaz Sharif into power after removing him like the British removed Siraj-ud-Dualah and installed Mir Jafar. Addressing a...

SC puts sedition law on hold, no new FIRs to be lodged till review is complete NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Wednesday urged the Centre and state governments to refrain from registering any FIRs invoking sedition provision, Section 124A of the Indian Penal Code, till...

Vivo’s X80 lineup to make Indian market debut in May DONGGUAN: The Vivo X80 series, which was unveiled last month in China, is all set to make its debut in the Indian market on May 18. According to GSM Arena,...

Apple discontinues iPod after 20 years, available ‘while supplies last’ WASHINGTON: Apple has announced that it’s discontinuing the iPod Touch, and said that the product would be available ‘while supplies last.’ Confirming the announcement in a news post on Tuesday, the...

Home Minister Amit Shah presents President’s Colours to Assam Police DISPUR: Union Home Minister Amit Shah presented the President’s Colours to the Assam Police for their exemplary services in Guwahati on Tuesday, said a press release by the Ministry of...

Violence rages in Sri Lanka, 8 killed in Negombo clash COLOMBO: As Sri Lanka faces one of the worst economic crises accompanied by ongoing protests, eight persons have lost their lives during the violent clash in Negombo on Monday. According...

Veteran Congress leader Pandit Sukh Ram, 95, passes away NEW DELHI: Senior Congress leader and former Union Minister Pandit Sukh Ram passed away on Wednesday. He was admitted to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) after he suffered...

National Technology Day: PM Modi hails scientists for 1998 Pokhran tests NEW DELHI: On National Technology Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed gratitude to the scientists and their efforts that led to the successful Pokhran tests in 1998. Sharing a video...

James Cameron’s ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ teaser unveiled, film to release in December WASHINGTON: After facing numerous delays, the highly anticipated teaser for James Cameron’s ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ was finally unveiled by 20th Century Studios on Monday. According to Deadline, this...

Priyanka Chopra gets ‘back to work’ after welcoming her baby girl home MUMBAI: Global icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who recently welcomed her newborn daughter, has resumed work as she returns to the sets of Citadel. Taking to her Instagram handle, the 39-year-old...

Tesla chief Elon Musk Twitter remark stirs speculation of India visit NEW DELHI: The speculations of Tesla chief Elon Musk visiting India in near future gained traction after his Twitter remark post got viral. The world’s richest man Elon Musk on...

IPL 2022: MI’s Jasprit Bumrah registers his career-best T20 figures NAVI MUMBAI: Mumbai Indians pacer Jasprit Bumrah on Monday registered his best T20 bowling figures. The pacer achieved this feat during the IPL 2022 clash against Kolkata Knight Riders, where...

Culprits won’t be spared, says Punjab CM on Mohali blast; high-level meeting today CHANDIGARH: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday said that police has begun an investigation into the Mohali blast stating that those who attempted to spoil the atmosphere of the...

Uber Cup 2022: India crush USA 4-1; enter quarterfinals BANGKOK: India stormed into the quarterfinals of the ongoing BWF Uber Cup 2022 after crushing USA 4-1 in Bangkok. In the Group D encounter, World No. 7 PV Sindhu started...

Vivek Agnihotri, Shashi Tharoor spar on Twitter over ‘The Kashmir Files’; Anupam Kher chimes in too NEW DELHI: Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri and MP Shashi Tharoor on Tuesday engaged in a war of words on Twitter after the former union minister posted that ‘Kashmir Files’ film had...

Gujarat Hindus, Bangla Muslims voted on religious lines in UK local elections LONDON: Religious consolidation, prevalent in the subcontinent, was clearly evident in British politics as testified by local election results in London. British Gujarati Hindus, who subscribe to the RSS, reportedly...

Putin defends military action in Ukraine at Russia’s Victory Day parade MOSCOW: Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday defended the country’s military action in Ukraine in his speech at a Victory Day parade on Moscow’s Red Square on Monday. Speaking at...

Sri Lanka PM resigns, recommends all-party interim government COLOMBO: Sri Lanka Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, who tendered his resignation on Monday, has recommended the formation of an all-party interim government in his letter to President Gotabaya Rajapaksa. Uncertainty...