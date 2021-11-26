India Post News Paper

Veteran lyricist Bichu Thirumala passes away
November 26
10:49 2021
THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Veteran Malayalam lyricist Bichu Thirumala is no more. He was 80 when he breathed his last.

Bichu Thirumala, who passed away on Friday, was undergoing treatment in a hospital after suffering a cardiac arrest.
Mourning the demise of Bichu Thirumala, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that the former through his lyrics brought film music closer to the people.

Kerala education minister V Sivankutty has also offered his deepest condolences. Born B. Sivasankaran Nair, Bichu Thirumala was prolific as a lyricist in Malayalam mainstream cinema from the 1970s till the 1990s, penning over 3000 film songs as well as several devotional songs.

He also won the Kerala State Film Award for the best lyricist for the films ‘Thrishna’ and ‘Thenum Vayambum’. (ANI) 

