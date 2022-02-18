VEX Robotics Competition; Norcal Silicon Valley, Signature Event Feb 19 & 20

Presented by Team 315, Paradigm; Sponsored by India Community Center, Milpitas, California

India Post News Service

MILPITAS, CA: The VEX Robotics Competition, presented by the Robotics Education & Competition Foundation (RECF) is the largest and fastest growing middle school and high school robotics program globally. Each year, an exciting engineering challenge is presented in the form of a game. Students, with guidance from their teachers and mentors, build innovative robots and compete year-round. This culminates in the VEX Robotics World Championships, the largest robotics competition in the world, where over ten thousand students and several thousand teams from over 33 countries participate.

India Community Center (ICC) is proud to sponsor and support the VEX Robotics Competition’s Signature Event at ICC Milpitas on Feb 19-20, 2022. “These events, High School on Saturday Feb 19, and Middle School on Sunday Feb 20 have been made possible with the relentless efforts of the RECF event partners and members of VEX Robotics Team 315, Paradigm,” said Raj Desai, CEO of India Community Center.

The Signature Robotics Event brings together 130 VEX Robotics teams from across the state and country to participate in a daylong event to crown tournament champions. The winners in various categories for this event will qualify to be invited to the VEX Robotics World Championships that will be held in Dallas, Texas between May 3rd and 7th. The Signature Robotics event is open to all and they will allow a limited number of public spectators based on available capacity, provided a proof of vaccination and wear a mask.

India Community Center has partnered with Boost Robotics since October 2021 to offer VEX Robotics coaching program for students interested in pursuing competitive robotics. They have over 40 students and 9 competitive robotics teams, participating in a 14-week long robotics program with all teams participating in robotics competitions and competing to participate with the goal of qualifying for state and world championships.

Anyone interested in signing up for future programs can send an email to [email protected] India Community Center has been running STEM Summer Camps onsite and Virtually for kids, which makes us the right venue for VEX Robotics Competition. The main objective of the camp is to make STEM learning fun and easy and provide youth with an experience that leaves them wanting more.

They have some of the best teachers and volunteers who bring tremendous experience & expertise, thus helping us grow STEM camps each year. Our unique summer camps combine remarkable academic courses with cultural, social, and recreational opportunities and are designed to fit the abilities and interests of gifted and talented students. Because of our small classes, low teacher-student ratio, and the presence of an assistant in every class, they can individualize the program for every student.

India Community Center is a community of 50,000+ people that welcomes all without regard to racial, ethnic, regional, religious, political, or socio-economic background. Our mission seeks to make a positive difference in the community by providing social, cultural, educational, professional, and recreational programs.

They foster community spirit by creating a place for family & friends to come together. They are an essential resource for the community by providing free or heavily subsidized services in health, legal matters, and senior support. ICC boasts of the best Summer & Winter camps like Public Speaking & Debate, Teen Leadership Program, Stem, Sports, and Arts and Fitness, Sports & Enrichment classes like Table Tennis, Chess, Taekwondo, and Dance classes. They are proud of offering 45+Group Exercise (at no additional cost), Center of Excellence in Yoga, State of the art cardio machines with TV’s and Indian News & Entertainment Channels, Full access to 20,500 square foot table tennis facility, Free Medical Clinic for the uninsured, Free Legal Clinic, Senior Programs (activities, talks, yoga), Wellness Lecture Series (Nutrition & Health).

VEX Robotics Competition Norcal Silicon Valley, Signature Event is Presented byTeam 315, Paradigm and Sponsored by INDIA COMMUNITY CENTER, 525 Los Coches St, Milpitas, CA 95035

Comments

comments