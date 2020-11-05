India Post News Paper

VHP Alok Kumar meets Nikita's family urging to stop Love Jihad &Conversion 
November 05
14:09 2020
India Post News Service

BALLABHAGARH (India): ‘Advocate Shri Alok Kumar, Central Working President of Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) paid a visit to the family of Nikita Tomar in Ballabhgarh to pay condolence.

A talented young girl was murdered by Islamic jihadists in public and broad daylight. It is very difficult to bear this loss. The family members and other friends of the family were also present during Alok Kumar visit.

 Alok Kumar said that the activities of Islamo-Fascist Jihadis have endangered civil society, freedom of expression, dignity the world over. This has to be resisted by a unified response.

The increasing incidents of Love-Jihad, religious conversions, and atrocities in the area cause serious concern. He demanded compensation of Rupees One Crore to Nikita’s family and an effective legislation against conversion by fraud or inducement and Love Jihad.

 VHP had demanded an investigation and the case is tried in fast track Court with the Govt. ordering day-to-day hearing. The Haryana Govt. accepted the demands and Alok Kumar said that VHP shall keep vigil to ensure that this is complied with.VHP shall not stop before taking this struggle to its logical end.

It is reported that a Bollywood web series he had been watching during the entire lockdown, the accused Tausif thought a film inspired abduction, forceful marriage and honeymoon at a hill station, could help him win over Nikita.

