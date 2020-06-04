India Post News Paper

VHP demand National Regulatory Board for the Web World
June 04
15:33 2020
Harish Rao          

Vishwa Hindu Parishad  (VHP) Central Secretary General, Sri Milind Parande

Vishva Hindu Parishad  (VHP) has pithed with the Indian government for the creation of a Web Regulatory Board.  For India, in order to prevent the side effects of the World Wide Web (WWW) and ensure its regulation for the good of the society

The VHP in a letter observed that in the   Internet era and its easy and universal accessibility at the global library, all sorts of positive and negative information under the sun is churned out and spread unchecked.  The World Wide Web (www) with easy access and use or misuse easily by any person or a group of persons sitting in any corner of the word is more often than not is misused. . Whereas this WWW is an easy and quick available medium of information, knowledge, wisdom, achievements, and news beside many pervert contents are also spread

Citing the side effects of WWW, the communication to the government reads, “This is the era of Information War. Through this WWW, various unrighteous, sinful, criminal activities, misdeeds, addictions, misdemeanors and even terrorism, communalism, antipathy, enmity, treason, sedition, etc., are easily encouraged.”

 VHP leader Milind Parande said that “On WWW many websites, videos, web series, applications, tik-tok, etc., run 24×7.  But there is no one to assess their substance. There is a Film Certification Board to certify films and also TV serials are closely scrutinized prior to their telecast. But, unfortunately, there is no such mechanism for the Web world.”

Vishva Hindu Parishad has urged to ensure a proper system for checking and certifying the contents of all the Web-world materials uploaded or shown in India to prevent its ill effects or shortcomings and make it completely useful for all citizens! For this, a Web Regulatory Board should be created, so that the side effects or shortcomings of the WWW available in India can be rectified and its contents made lawful & useful to all.

