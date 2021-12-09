Vibrant Gujarat Roadshow in San Francisco- Bay Area

Vidya Sethuraman

India Post News Service

A high-profile delegation from Gujarat, India was greeted by the Indian-American community in San Francisco, at a luncheon held at the India Community Center, Milpitas, to publicize the upcoming 10th Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit-2022, a biennial event scheduled for January 2022. This event was hosted by the CGISF.

Vibrant Gujarat is a biennial event, and the effort at this time is to spread the word about the January 10-12, 2022, business convention scheduled in Gujarat around the dates of the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas that usually falls on January 9. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the 10th edition of Vibrant Gujarat Summit at Gandhinagar on January 10, 2022. The idea behind organizing the summit is to bring together innovators, entrepreneurs and venture capitalists on one platform. The Vibrant Gujarat Summit that was conceptualized in 2003 by the then Chief Minister Narendra Modi, has built Gujarat’s global brand image.

Consul General TV Nagendra Prasad welcomed the delegation, community leaders and investors present at the venue. He encouraged them to take part in upcoming events, which are part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav and invest in India. Mahesh Patel, Gujarat Cultural association and other prominent members from the Gujarati community and business fraternity attended the event.

Principal Secretary JP Gupta invited entrepreneurs and community members to participate in and spread the word about Vibrant Gujarat’s Global Summit. He described Vibrant Gujarat as a ‘global platform in which all members of the Gujarati community residing outside India, have participated in big numbers. The first day would focus on ‘Gati Shakti’ or infrastructure; the second day on building a ‘Green Economy’; and the third on ‘Technology Innovation,’ Gupta informed those present. “We invite all of you and through you, your friends and colleagues to the Vibrant Gujarat 2022. We welcome you with open arms, with folded hands and with the spirit of friendship and business,” Gupta said.

He emphasized that political stability, commitment towards all-round holistic development and conducive environment, since the last two and a half decades, have played a major role in Gujarat becoming the role model for global development. JP Gupta invited financial institutions, fintech companies and start-ups present in the interactive meet to invest and do business in Gujarat’s GIFT City. It is poised to emerge as one of the most preferred financial hubs in the world in the coming decade. GIFT City in Gujarat houses the international bullion exchange, fintech firms, aircraft leasing and ship leasing business activities and international stock exchanges under one umbrella.

The theme of the summit will be ‘From Atmanirbhar Gujarat to Atmanirbhar Bharat’. The flagship event will feature a Unicorn Conclave witnessing the participation of around a dozen unicorn founders and over 1000 Gujarat based startups. “The focus areas of the summit would be key national initiatives and topics of global relevance that include sustainable infrastructure and manufacturing, national hydrogen mission, renewable energy, electric mobility and futuristic technologies.

Why Gujarat?

Gujarat is the most industrialized and urbanized economy in the country, and a nation leader in various fields of socio-economic development.

Gujarat provides a robust industrial ecosystem, transparent and investor-friendly policies, infrastructure and relentless government support to the enterprises in doing business.

There are 42 ports and 18 domestic airports (including Ahmedabad international airport). Gujarat is a National Leader in: Automobiles & Auto-parts, Pharma & Medical Devices, Chemicals & Petro-chemicals, Gems & Jewelry, Textiles, Garments & Apparel, Sanitary/Ceramics Goods.

