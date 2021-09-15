India Post News Paper

Vice President Naidu, PM Modi, LS Speaker to jointly launch Sansad TV today

September 15
10:50 2021
NEW DELHI: Vice President of India and Rajya Sabha Chairperson, M Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will jointly launch Sansad TV at the Main Committee Room, Parliament House Annexe on Wednesday at 6 PM.

The launch date coincides with the International Day of Democracy, informed the official communique by the Prime Minister’s Office.
In February 2021, the decision to merge Lok Sabha TV and Rajya Sabha TV was taken and the CEO of Sansad TV was appointed in March 2021.

Sansad TV programming will primarily be in four categories – functioning of Parliament and democratic institutions, governance and implementation of schemes/policies, history and culture of India and issues/interests/concerns of contemporary nature. (ANI)

India Post Newspaper

India Post Newspaper

