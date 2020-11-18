India Post News Paper

Vicky Kaushal begins shooting after months, fans wish ‘all the best’

November 18
10:26 2020
NEW DELHI: Actor Vicky Kaushal on Wednesday headed back to the film sets and resumed work after a hiatus of several months due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The ‘Uri: The Surgical Strike,’ actor took to Instagram to share two pictures of himself from the film sets, one of which sees him with a script in his hand. “Shubh aarambh (good beginnings),” he wrote in the caption hinting that he has kickstarted shooting for a new project.

The pictures see the ‘Masaan,’ actor in a clean-shaven look with a beaming smile on his face. Fans of the actor flooded the post with several comments with many of them wishing him luck for his new project. (ANI)

 

 

