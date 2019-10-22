Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

Victory predicted in exit poll voters’ tribute to PM’s leadership: BJP

Victory predicted in exit poll voters’ tribute to PM’s leadership: BJP
October 22
10:17 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI: With exit polls predicting a clear victory for the BJP in Maharashtra and Haryana, the saffron party on Monday claimed it was voters’ tribute to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s governance and leadership while the Congress debunked it as a “speculative tool” that has often been off the mark.

Congress general secretary K C Venugopal said the party has faith in the judgement of voters and this will be reflected on the day of counting. “Our ground feedback makes us believe that unemployment, farm distress, economic crisis and painful living conditions due to the misgovernance of the state governments of Haryana and Maharashtra are going to decide the results. We think that people would have remembered these issues while polling and it will reflect on the day of the counting,” he said.

BJP spokesperson G V L Narasimha Rao said the exit polls clearly show that his party is headed for a spectacular victory in Maharashtra and Haryana. The polls show that the BJP is further consolidating its position in two states that have hitherto been Congress strongholds traditionally, he said.

“The projected big wins are a voter’s tribute to the prime minister’s unmatched governance and leadership at the national level and an effective, quality governance in the states. “Opposition parties which are lacking credibility and implementing negative political agenda, are playing the same old-style politics and are steeped in corruption. They are unable to offer a challenge even in their erstwhile citadels. The new politics based on positive performance is powering the BJP’s continued success,” Rao said.

Another BJP spokesperson, Nalin Kohli, said, “It is a reiteration and reaffirmation of the credibility of the leadership of PM Modi in terms of his positive agenda of change that focusses on development and building a new India for aspirational India.”

He said it also confirms that by pursuing a positive agenda the state government and its leadership stand a chance of being rewarded by voters. Congress Secretary, communications, Pranav Jha said the voters have reserved their verdict and it will be finally delivered on October 24. “The Congress has always believed that opinion polls and exit polls are at the best, speculative tools that have been way off the mark on more often than not. We all know BJP was more in the media, bill boards and WhatsApp rather than on the ground.

For all the diversion that the BJP and Modi ji attempted in the name of Article 370 and America-China, we expect the people to vote on the issues of joblessness, economic slowdown, factory shutdown and agrarian crisis in the Maharashtra and Haryana,” he said.

“These opinion polls certainly do not reflect ground realities. Wait for the counting day, the results will be opposite of what the exit polls are saying,” Jha said.

The BJP appeared set to retain power with a bigger mandate in Maharashtra, where it is in alliance with the Shiv Sena, and Haryana, as exit polls forecast a facile victory for the party in the two states and rout for its rivals led by the Congress. Exit polls, broadcast soon after the polling ended, varied widely in their projection of seats for the rival alliances but an emphatic victory with more than two-third seats for the BJP-led NDA in Maharashtra and Haryana was their common theme. PTI

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Polls

Will the Modi-Xi Informal summit boost up India-China ties ?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – INKASA INTERIORS

Inkasa Interiors | Interior Designer in Delhi

ADVERTISEMENT – Ponderosa Homes

Ponderosa Homes

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

ADVERTISEMENT – Global Holidays

Global Holidays Early Bird Discounts

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Follow us On Twitter

Victory predicted in exit poll voters' tribute to PM's leadership: #BJP - https://t.co/dFVtIm6DnB Get your news fe… https://t.co/RL3tZf3GwR
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- October 22, 2019, 4:47 am

With 3.59 lakh FIRs, crimes against women rise for third year in a row: 2017 NCRB data - https://t.co/WOzP6wD4ej G… https://t.co/GlVPQHP0zS
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- October 22, 2019, 4:44 am

RT @ANI: US State Dept to ANI: We are aware of media reports of recent shelling at Line of Control. We call on all parties to maintain peac…
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- October 21, 2019, 2:56 pm

RT @ANI: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh: Delighted to dedicate to nation the newly constructed ‘Colonel Chewang Rinchen Bridge’ at Shyok Ri…
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- October 21, 2019, 11:00 am

Facebook

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.