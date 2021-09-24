NCAIA Honors Ambassador Dr. Ausaf Sayeed in Chicago Surendra Ullal CHICAGO: The National Council of Asian Indian Associations [NCAIA] hosted a reception in honor of visiting Ambassador Dr. Ausaf Sayeed on Sunday, September 12, 2021, at Schaumburg India...

Bhartiya Seniors of Chicago hold Talent program year 2021 JAYANTI OZA CHICAGO: Bhartiya Seniors of Chicago (BSC) organized BSC Members Talent program at Rana Regan Center in Carol Stream on September 18, 2021 with over 500 members was attending...

Indian CG Kumar attends Chicago Blasters victory match A.Q. Siddiqui A feather in his cap, Iftekhar Shareef, the well-known Indian community leader, is now the owner of cricket champions’ team, “Chicago Blasters”. Thanks to all his efforts, the...

Celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi at Lake County Geetha Patil CHICAGO: The Hindu Mandir of Lake County, Grayslake, a Chicago suburb celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi also known as Vinayaka Chaturthi for 10 days from September 9, 2021, to September...

FIA welcomes Dr Varun Jeph, new Deputy CG New York Geetha Patil New York: The Federation of Indian Association(FIA) Chapters of New York & New England along with other partner organizations arranged ‘Meet and Greet –Virtual Welcome to the new...

Indian Consulate in Chicago organizes Hindi Divas Ranjit Singh CHICAGO: The Indian Consulate in Chicago organized Hindi Divas program on 18 September 2021 attended by some Hindi professors and students of universities in the US Midwest, representatives...

Vidya Balan, Riteish Deshmukh & Fans commemorate Mumbai Diaries 26/11 India Post News Service MUMBAI: Amazon Prime Video recently released the highly anticipated fictional medical drama Mumbai Diaries 26/11, spearheaded by a talented star cast comprising Mohit Raina, Konkona Sen Sharma, Shreya Dhanwanthary, Natasha Bharadwaj, Satyajeet Dubey, and Mrunmayee...

Narika: Dare to Dream India Post News Service Raise your voice for a cause The amazing evening of the Narika Annual Gala came alive on this starry night with around 400 patrons gathered on...

Indian Americans hold Community Reception for Raja Krishnamoorthi India Post News Service CHICAGO: A host of frontline community leaders hosted an interactive ‘Community Reception’ for Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi at the Radisson Hotel in Schaumburg on September 9, 2021to...

Indian Americans Honor Dr. Sreenivas Reddy Keerthi Kumar Ravoori CHICAGO: United States Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi honored Dr. Sreenivas Reddy on his appointment to the National Council of the White House Historical Association representing the State of...

White House commends Sewa International for COVID relief, vaccination efforts India Post News Service ATLANTA, GA: In a letter received from the White House, President Biden has commended Sewa international for its efforts in “getting out friends, neighbors, and loved...

Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 2021 – Ganesha bless America Sunil Tolani The elephant-headed Hindu God Ganesha (God of BIG Things) is one of Hinduism’s most important deities. As a deity, Ganesha is also known as Ganesa, Ganesh, Ganapati, Vinayaka...

ZEE5 Global launches limited window Supernova Offer for U.S., Over 50% off for a 15-month pack 15 months pack of $103.99 now at just $49.99 Limited time offer for viewers across the U.S. from the world’s largest platform for South Asian content. Offer unlocks 170,000 hours...

California’s Zoning Laws at Heart of Housing Crisis Vidya Sethuraman India Post News Service Governor Gavin Newsom signed the bipartisan legislation to expand housing production in California, streamline housing permitting, and increase density to create more inclusive and...

Plea to full House & Senate to pass the measure, led by Reps. Krishnamoorthi, Manning, and Ross Neela Pandya WASHINGTON DC: The US House Judiciary Committee has introduced into the pending Build Back Better Act a measure which would provide significant relief to the more than 1.2...

Is easier gun access linked to a rise in domestic violence? Vidya Sethuraman India Post News Service Gun violence exacts an enormous toll on American society claiming tens of thousands of lives each year. The US accounts for just 4% of...

Ribbon Cutting ceremony for Fremont’s 62nd Park India Post News Service FREMONT, CA: The City of Fremont will host a grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate Fremont’s 62nd park, Lila Bringhurst Community Park, on September...

Unknown Maniben & an ungrateful Country Madhu Patel Maniben Patel was Sardar’s only daughter. When only 16 she switched to Khadi and worked in Gandhi Ashram! When 17 she put all her gold bangles, earrings Gold Wrist...

Amazon ties up with eight premium streaming services for single platform viewing NEW DELHI: OTT giant Amazon Prime Video has struck a deal with eight leading streaming services to curate their content under its brand and bring viewers a single platform viewing...