Vidya Balan, Riteish Deshmukh & Fans commemorate Mumbai Diaries 26/11
India Post News Service
MUMBAI: Amazon Prime Video recently released the highly anticipated fictional medical drama Mumbai Diaries 26/11, spearheaded by a talented star cast comprising Mohit Raina, Konkona Sen Sharma, Shreya Dhanwanthary, Natasha Bharadwaj, Satyajeet Dubey, and Mrunmayee Deshpande.
The fictional series about first responders takes viewers on an emotional journey set against the backdrop of the terror attacks that swept Mumbai on 26th November 2008.
Centered around the plight of the staff working in the emergency room of a government hospital during the horrific terror attacks in Mumbai in 2008, Mumbai Diaries is winning the hearts of fans, critics, and personalities alike, with a consistent review rating between 3.5-4.5 stars.
The series has received huge applause from the industry since its release, with celebrities like Vidya Balan, John Abraham, Riteish Deshmukh, Arjun Kapoor, Mrunal Thakur, Lara Dutta Bhupathi, Athiya Shetty, Diana Penty, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Shruti Haasan, Aditi Rao Hyadri, Vir Das, sharing their love and appreciation for the show.
