India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

Vidya Balan: Unfortunate that Sushant’s death has become media circus

Vidya Balan: Unfortunate that Sushant’s death has become media circus
September 02
11:04 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

MUMBAI: Actress Vidya Balan on Tuesday stated that it was unfortunate how the tragic death of Sushant Singh Rajput had become a media circus. She also criticised the media trials of actress Rhea Chakraborty.

Vidya’s contention came in response to Telugu actress Lakshmi Manchu’s tweet about Rhea on Monday. Lakshmi had tweeted seeking justice for both Sushant and Rhea. She had added that she would want colleagues to stand up for her if she ever faced the situation that Rhea was currently going through. In the note, Lakshmi also said that “media trials” had made a “monster out of a girl”. Her post was re-tweeted by actress Taapsee Pannu, who agreed with her.

In response, Vidya wrote: “God bless you, Lakshmi Manchu for saying this out loud. It is so unfortunate that the tragic and untimely death of a beloved young star Sushant Singh Rajput has become a media circus.”

“In the same breath, as a woman, my heart breaks at the vilification of Rhea Chakraborty. Isn’t it supposed to be â€˜innocent until proven guilty’, or is it now â€˜guilty until proven innocent’!? Let’s show some respect for the constitutional rights of a citizen and let the law take its course,” Vidya added.

On Monday. Lakshmi had written: “I watched the complete interview with Rhea Chakraborty and I thought a lot about if I should respond or not. I see so many people so silent because the media has made a monster out of a girl. I don’t know the truth and I want to know the truth and I hope the truth will come out in the most honest way.

“I have complete trust in the judiciary system and all the agencies that are involved in bringing justice to Sushant,” she added. Lakshmi said we need to “restrain ourselves from being evil and cruel and lynching of person and her entire family without knowing the facts”.

After Lakshmi’s post, several stars came forward to support her, but Sushant’s niece Mallika Singh had a harsh reaction to the post. Mallika claimed she is surprised that people are suddenly remembering what standing up for a colleague means.

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

    Polls

    Will Chinese Communit Party remove Xi JingPing from presidency?

    Loading ... Loading ...

    E-paper Latest Edition


    Epaper

    BAJWA VICK FOR MAYOR – FREMONT

    Bajwa Vick For Mayor Fremont

    PRESEDENTIAL GENERAL ELECTIONS – AWARENESS CAMPAIGN

    Presedential General Elections

    ADVERTISEMENT – SHEA HOMES

    betting India

    ADVERTISEMENT – HOMES BY WARMINGTON

    Homes By Warmington

    ADVERTISEMENT – SEVEN JACKPOTS

    casino

    ADVERTISEMENT – BETRALLY INDIA

    betting India

    50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

    50-ad-Indiapost

    Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

    Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
    Spirituality teacher based in USA.

    *Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

    ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

    Jobsora Jobs

    Follow us On Twitter

    #Myanmar wriggling out of Chinese lair, reduces CMEC commitment - https://t.co/Qx9uDSL2WH Get your news featured uâ€¦ https://t.co/8NQqqFf8OH
    h J R

    - September 2, 2020, 5:45 am

    Pune scientists find remote galaxy - https://t.co/pOhQMghqsT Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSAâ€¦ https://t.co/nNfiyTCLUK
    h J R

    - September 2, 2020, 5:38 am

    Vidya Balan: Unfortunate that Sushant's death ... - https://t.co/x4eAtjQiuw Get your news featured useâ€¦ https://t.co/DJ3gU1XfNv
    h J R

    - September 2, 2020, 5:34 am

    Kangana Ranaut: Karan Johar, Aditya ... - https://t.co/bUWwHjPQk3 Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSAâ€¦ https://t.co/ce8ekfzqF1
    h J R

    - September 2, 2020, 5:30 am

    POPULAR CATEGORIES

    Download Media Kit

    India Post Media Kit

     Breaking News
      
    Â© 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

    Loading..

    Close Window

    Loading, Please Wait!

    This may take a second or two.