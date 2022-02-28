India Post News Paper

Vidya Balan’s ‘Jalsa’ heads to OTT for world premiere

February 28
12:14 2022
MUMBAI: Vidya Balan and Shefali Shah-starrer drama thriller ‘Jalsa’ is set to have its world premiere on OTT. The film has been directed by Suresh Triveni and is his second collaboration with Vidya Balan after the much acclaimed ‘Tumhari Sulu‘.

The film, which is set to arrive directly on Prime Video on March 18, features an ensemble cast of Manav Kaul, Rohini Hattangadi, Iqbal Khan, Vidhatri Bandi, Shrikant Mohan Yadav, Shafeen Patel and Surya Kasibhatla.

The film has been jointly produced by Bhushan Kumar & Krishan Kumar (T-Series), Vikram Malhotra & Shikhaa Sharma (Abundantia Entertainment) and Suresh Triveni.

Commenting on the date announcement, Bhushan Kumar, Chairman and Managing Director – T-Series, who has earlier collaborated with Prime Video for films such as ‘Airlift’, ‘Sherni’ and ‘Chhorii’, said, “‘Jalsa’ is one of the most gripping and entertaining films that we’ve been a part of at T-series and I am thrilled that it is with one of our most trusted partners, Abundantia Entertainment.”

“We have had an extremely successful collaboration in the past with films like ‘Airlift’, ‘Sherni’ and ‘Chhorii’ and I look forward to recreating the same magic with Jalsa. I am excited for the film to premiere on Amazon Prime Video as it will allow the film to get a truly global audience as it rightfully deserves”, he further said.

Manish Menghani, head, content licensing, Amazon Prime Video added saying that the film boasts of a story that makes it stand apart, “In a fine blend of drama and thrill, Jalsa offers a truly differentiated story, made better by performances from a brilliant cast.”

