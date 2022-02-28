India Post News Paper

Vidyut Jammwal to host reality show ‘India’s Ultimate Warrior’ based on martial arts

February 28
17:53 2022
MUMBAI: Actor Vidyut Jammwal, who is trained in the oldest martial art form Kalaripayattu, has a surprise in store for his fans. He will be seen hosting the reality show ‘India’s Ultimate Warrior’ based on martial arts and combat skills.

The show will premiere on March 4 on Discovery+ streamer and March 14 on Discovery Channel.

Talking about his hosting stint, Vidyut said, “It is high time reality shows become real, the job bestowed upon me was to find the ultimate warrior; a warrior in any field! someone who experiences everything with their mind, body and spirit at any given moment and this was the crux of the show where we put the fighters in the toughest situations to bring out their best! The person who got the best out of themselves is India’s Ultimate Warrior.”

Vidyut, along with four mentors — experts in the range of combat forms — will find the “ultimate warrior, who has the right blend of physical and mental attributes like focus, control, determination, balance and discipline”. (ANI) 

