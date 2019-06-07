Vijay Divas celebrated in Boston

PRAKASH SWAMY

BOSTON: New England region associations NRIS4MODI 2019, Overseas Friends for BJP-USA (OFBJP USA) Boston, Vishwa Hindu Parishad America, and Global Indians for Mission 2019 (GIM2019) organized Vijay Diwas at Amrit Sabha, Northborough, and Greater Boston Area of Massachusetts.

following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s stupendous victory in the Lok Sabha elections this year.

Hundreds of jubilant supporters from the New England zone attended the program and celebrated with great gusto the landslide victory in the world’s largest election as voters endorsed Modi’s vision of a muscular, assertive and progressive India. The program started with a meet and greet in the background of patriotic songs.

Shankh Naad and Mangal recited mantras to commence the program and Vande Mataram was sung by Haimanti Banerjee. Kanchan Banerjee welcomed the audience, special guests, and keynote speaker of the evening Abhaya Ashthana. Sanjiv Tripathi recited a passionate poem written in the praise of Modi’s victory.

Sanjay Kaul congratulated all the victorious contenders of BJP and NDA for their big election victory. He also thanked the millions of voters for electing Modi.

Pramit Maakoday of OFBJP narrated some exciting stories of many of the recipients of government’s programs from his India trip and how as part of the NRIs4Modi and GIM2019 team worked hard through Sampark Abhiyan and other programs to encourage Indians and NRIs to support Modi and to boost the party’s image in India. He also mentioned about the SSS Mantra – S “Scale”, S “Speed” and S “Seva Bhav” – given by Modi to the NRIs for designing and developing projects for India’s development

Dhanashree Ramachandran talked about how Hindu Media Bureau is presenting the Hindu voice globally as a non-governmental, non-profit agency from the US. Jagadish Tiwari of OFBJP spoke about how OFBJP contacted voters through phone bank call effort, which is still an effective communication means and made thousands of calls to people in India asking them to vote for the BJP and bring back Modi into power.

Suresh Jain of Hindu Swayamsevak Sangh urged NRIs to make efforts to support India in fields like information technology, engineering, defense, and health care.

Abhaya Asthana, president of Vishwa Hindu Parishad America, said the Indian voters have given their approval for continuing the all-round development of youth, the poor, and farmers, and the pro-business policies of Modi government.

“NRIs need to work actively with Prime Minister Modi in his vision of new India and transform the country with the proposed investments in infrastructure, youth careers, health care, and farming sectors to take India to the next level,” he said

Sanjay Kaul went around the tables and asked randomly audience members to learn more about their expectations following the re-election of Modi. He also proposed the vote of thanks.

Comments

comments