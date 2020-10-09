India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

Vijay Mallya has exhausted all options against extradition; in touch with the UK to bring him back: MEA

Vijay Mallya has exhausted all options against extradition; in touch with the UK to bring him back: MEA
October 09
10:06 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI: Fugitive businessman Vijay Mallya has exhausted all appeals against his extradition orders and the Indian government is in constant touch with its United Kingdom counterpart to bring him back, the Ministry of External Affairs said Thursday.

“After the dismissal of Vijay Mallya’s appeal against (the) extradition orders, he tried to appeal to (the) Supreme Court, which rejected it too,” said MEA spokesperson Anurag Srivastava at a weekly briefing on Thursday.
He added, “We’re in constant touch with the UK government. We have been told a legal matter has to be resolved, without which he can’t be extradited.”

On Monday, the Ministry of External Affairs had submitted before the Supreme Court that the extradition of fugitive businessman Mallya was ordered by the highest court of the United Kingdom but it did not come into effect so far.

The central government said that it is not aware of the “secret” ongoing proceedings in the UK, which is delaying Mallya’s extradition.

The court has now deferred the hearing of the case to November 2. (ANI)

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

    JUSTIN SHA FOR MAYOR – FREMONT

    betting India

    YOGI CHUGH FOR FREMONT CITY COUNCIL

    Yogi Chugh For Mayor - Fremont

    BAJWA VICK FOR MAYOR – FREMONT

    Vik Bajwa Fremont

    AWARENESS – ACVOTE

    Santa Clara Registrar of Voters

    PRESEDENTIAL GENERAL ELECTIONS – AWARENESS CAMPAIGN

    Presedential General Elections

    TANDON FOR CONGRESS – DISTRICT 17

    TANDON FOR CONGRESS - DISTRICT 17

    E-paper Latest Edition


    Epaper

    50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

    50-ad-Indiapost

    Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

    Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
    Spirituality teacher based in USA.

    *Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

    ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

    Jobsora Jobs

    POPULAR CATEGORIES

    Follow us On Twitter

    @ANI: India successfully testfired â€˜Rudramâ€™ Anti-Radiation Missile from a Sukhoi-30 fighter aircraft off east coast. With this DRDO developed missile, India establishes indigenous capability to develop long-range air-launched anti-radiation missiles for neutralizing enemy targets. https://t.co/oeygAmZY9V
    h J R

    - October 9, 2020, 12:26 pm

    Indian-American launches ... - https://t.co/0jIOuhZdkJ Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #American4Hindus #Cardiologist #Community #Diaspora #FIA #HinduAmericanFoundation #HinduAmericans #IACA #IndianAmericans #IndianCommunity #IndianCommunityMembers #IndianOrigin
    h J R

    - October 9, 2020, 10:24 am

    Bangladesh-India ties ... - https://t.co/XmY0Tr33o6 Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #BangaldeshIndiaTies #BangladeshIndiaRelations #BangladeshIndiaRelationship #Bangladeshis #Community #Diaspora #IndianHighCommissioner #IndianCommunity #IndianOrigin #IndiraGandhi
    h J R

    - October 9, 2020, 10:21 am

    #China joins #WHO-led COVAX for fair access to Covid-19 vaccines - https://t.co/Je1qsbMew6 Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #COVAXInternationalInitiative #Covid19Vaccines #DonaldTrump #GlobalAccessToVaccines #UnitedStates #USA #VaccineDevelopment #World
    h J R

    - October 9, 2020, 10:16 am

    Download Media Kit

    India Post Media Kit

     Breaking News
      
    Â© 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

    Loading..

    Close Window

    Loading, Please Wait!

    This may take a second or two.