Vijay Sethupathi-starrer ‘Maamanithan’ wins Gold medal in Tokyo Film Awards

August 03
13:47 2022
CHENNAI: Director Seenu Ramasamy’s critically acclaimed entertainer, ‘Maamanithan’, featuring actors Vijay Sethupathi and Gayathrie in the lead, has won a Gold medal at the Tokyo Film Awards this year.

Taking to Twitter to make the announcement, director Seenu Ramasamy said: “Happy to share that our ‘Maamanithan’ feature film won (at the) Tokyo Film Awards 2022. Thanks to producer Yuvan Shankar Raja.”

‘Maamanithan’ won the gold in the Best Asian Film category, while Takahiro Kawabe’s ‘Love Song at 5 p.m.’ won the silver and Mart Bira’s ‘Nomadic Doctor’ took the bronze.

The story of ‘Maamanithan’ is about a simple man who longs to provide good education to his children by getting them admitted to a private school. To increase his income, he enters into a deal with a real estate developer and in the process gets conned. The problems he faces is what the film is all about.

The film, which garnered huge praise from various quarters soon after its release, has ace director Shankar calling it a ‘realistic classic’. Shankar had even said that Vijay Sethupathi’s brilliant performance in the film deserved a National Award.

 

