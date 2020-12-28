Vijayvargiya, Dilip Ghosh are ‘gundas’, Adhikari ‘sold spine to BJP’: Abhishek Banerjee

DIAMOND HARBOUR: Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Abhishek Banerjee on Sunday slammed senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders Kailash Vijayvargiya and Dilip Ghosh terming them as ‘goondas’. He also lashed out at former minister Suvendhu Adhikari as corrupt and of having “sold his spine to the BJP.”

Addressing a rally here, Banerjee said, “BJP leaders like Kailash Vijayvargiya and Dilip Ghosh are ‘goondas’. Dilip Ghosh has threatened to beat up and even kill anyone who protests against the BJP and its supporters. He has even threatened to beat up the police. They are spineless leaders.”

He emphasised that TMC focuses on the development and the party will promote the candidates chosen by the chief minister Mamata Banerjee. Urging people to vote against BJP, Abhishek said, “I know you have many issues against the BJP and its leaders, but instead of blocking roads and throwing stones, show your anger through your votes in the EVMs.”

The TMC leader’s remarks came on the backdrop of the stone-pelting on BJP president JP Nadda’s convoy earlier this month in Diamond Harbour when senior party leaders including Kailash Vijayvargiya sustained injuries.

Slamming Suvendu Adhikari and senior BJP leader Mukul Roy, Abhishek said, “They said ‘Bhaipo’ (nephew) is ‘Tolabaaj’ (extortionist). I challenge them to prove it. Instead, they are the ones who are indulged in Sarada and Narada scams, not me. CBI is investigating them. And still, they call me corrupt. Look at their temerity.”

Taking a jibe at Adhikari who had on Saturday spoke about how he was ashamed of his 21-year-long association with TMC, Banerjee said, “He is a hidden enemy like the coronavirus. If he is ashamed for having been associated with the Trinamool for 21 years, then why is he still living in the same household with his father and brother? Isn’t he ashamed? His father and brother are still in TMC. He has sold his spine to the BJP.”

The newly-inducted BJP leader in West Bengal, Suvendu Adhikari had in his address to party workers at the BJP office in Kolkata said: “The political party I had been associated earlier has no discipline now. It has turned into a company from a party. I am ashamed of having associated with the party for 21 years.”

Banerjee further said those wanted to leave the TMC for their selfish ends could do so as Mamata Banerjee does not require them and she enjoys the support of people. “If they have the courage, let them set up their own parties as Mamata Banerjee did. Let us see where they stand then,” he added. (ANI)

