India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

Villivalam: IDOT looking to hire snowplow drivers for winter

Villivalam: IDOT looking to hire snowplow drivers for winter
September 24
11:41 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Surendra Ullal

CHICAGO: Now that the Illinois Department of Transportation has begun accepting applications, Senate Transportation Chair Ram Villivalam (D-Chicago) is encouraging qualified individuals to apply for seasonal snow-and ice removal positions.

“Snowplow driving is an essential service that keeps our roads clear and our drivers safe,” Villivalam said. “This is a good employment opportunity for people who have struggled to find work.”

Temporary snowplow drivers are hired every year on a full-time and on-call basis through IDOT’s “snowbird” program. To be considered, applicants must have a commercial driver’s license. Any potential employee must undergo a physical, vision test, and drug and alcohol screening.

Applicants are selected based on their availability, job-related experience, and qualifications. Veterans are also strongly encouraged to apply.  “With so many people currently unemployed, I hope they will take advantage of this opportunity to apply for a stable job heading into the winter,” Villivalam said. More information about the application process in specific districts, available positions, potential benefits, and salary can be found on IDOT’s website.

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

    Polls

    Should Trump Wait Till After Elections To Appoint SC Judge?

    Loading ... Loading ...

    E-paper Latest Edition


    Epaper

    ADVERTISEMENT – SHEA HOMES

    betting India

    PRESEDENTIAL GENERAL ELECTIONS – AWARENESS CAMPAIGN

    Presedential General Elections

    ADVERTISEMENT – HOMES BY WARMINGTON

    Homes By Warmington

    50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

    50-ad-Indiapost

    It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

    Jac O’Keeffe
    Spirituality teacher based in USA.

    *Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

    ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

    Jobsora Jobs

    Follow us On Twitter

    Jeanne Ives, Congress ... - https://t.co/fTcVvem4Yz Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #AimtronGroup #AmericanTechConglomerate #American4Hindus #Community #COVID19 #Diaspora #FIA #HinduAmericanFoundation #HinduAmericans #IACA #IndianAmericans #IndianCommunity
    h J R

    - September 24, 2020, 6:31 am

    Converting theater to ... - https://t.co/5A220fH8Kq Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #American4Hindus #Community #Diaspora #FIA #HinduAmericanFoundation #HinduAmericans #HinduTemple #HinduTempleAlabama #HooverHinduTemple #IACA #IndianAmericans #IndianCommunity
    h J R

    - September 24, 2020, 6:24 am

    Sheridan City Council in Colorado ... - https://t.co/NgC29BJLin Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #American4Hindus #Community #Diaspora #FIA #GlobalKashmiriHinduCommunity #HinduPrayes #HinduAmericanFoundation #HinduAmericans #IACA #IndianAmericans #IndianCommunity
    h J R

    - September 24, 2020, 6:22 am

    Affirmative Action -- Can It Reduce ... - https://t.co/LlUXaeBYBh Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #AffirmativeAction #American4Hindus #Community #Diaspora #FIA #HinduAmericans #IACA #IndianAmericans #IndianCommunity #IndianCommunityMembers #IndianOrigin #NRI
    h J R

    - September 24, 2020, 6:19 am

    POPULAR CATEGORIES

    Download Media Kit

    India Post Media Kit

     Breaking News
      
    © 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

    Loading..

    Close Window

    Loading, Please Wait!

    This may take a second or two.