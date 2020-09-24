Villivalam: IDOT looking to hire snowplow drivers for winter
Surendra Ullal
CHICAGO: Now that the Illinois Department of Transportation has begun accepting applications, Senate Transportation Chair Ram Villivalam (D-Chicago) is encouraging qualified individuals to apply for seasonal snow-and ice removal positions.
“Snowplow driving is an essential service that keeps our roads clear and our drivers safe,” Villivalam said. “This is a good employment opportunity for people who have struggled to find work.”
Temporary snowplow drivers are hired every year on a full-time and on-call basis through IDOT’s “snowbird” program. To be considered, applicants must have a commercial driver’s license. Any potential employee must undergo a physical, vision test, and drug and alcohol screening.
Applicants are selected based on their availability, job-related experience, and qualifications. Veterans are also strongly encouraged to apply. “With so many people currently unemployed, I hope they will take advantage of this opportunity to apply for a stable job heading into the winter,” Villivalam said. More information about the application process in specific districts, available positions, potential benefits, and salary can be found on IDOT’s website.