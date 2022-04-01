1xbet Review India 2022 1xbet is one of the best bookmakers around the world. The bookmaker has been providing its sports betting services for a long time and is known all over the world...

International Women’s Day celebration in Chicago Hema Shashtri CHICAGO: Mandi Theater in collaboration with the Consulate General of India, Chicago, hosted the International Women’s Day celebration at the Prairie Center for the Arts, Schaumburg, a north...

12 Credit Hours of CME on current healthcare issues & advances in Med Technology India Post News Service SAN ANTONIO, TX: “During the 40th American Association of Physicians of Indian Origin (AAPI) Annual Convention and Scientific Sessions planned to be held from June 23-26,...

Aarush Entertainment celebrates Holi with Mannara Chopra Suresh Boidiwala CHICAGO: Festival of colors organized by Manoj Rathod (CEO of Aarush Entertainment) and UR Group was one of the biggest Holi and Indian cultural events which took place on...

Villivalam moves to create Indian American Advisory Council ­Ramesh Soparwala CHICAGO: To better meet the needs of Illinois’ Indian American population, State Senator Ram Villivalam (D-Chicago) advanced legislation in the Senate State Government Committee to create the Illinois...

Two Years On – What We’ve Learned About the COVID-19 Virus and Vaccines Vidya Sethuraman India Post News Service Two years later, more than 6 million people have died. “Although reported cases and deaths are declining globally, and several countries have lifted restrictions,...

­­­­Dr Balram Bhargava – one of India’s leading men behind containing COVID-19 India Post MD & Jt. Editor Capt Krishan Sharma interviews Dr. Bhargava on the release of his book “Going Viral” Dr Bhargava, when and how did India find that COVID-19...

Top destinations for the best mood-boosting activities DELHI: Taking a vacation is the ultimate way to feel good, with 85 percent of Indian travellers stating their motivation for travelling is to improve their mood. Travel can lift...

Working with John isn’t like director-actor thing: ‘Attack’ director MUMBAI: Debutant director Lakshya Raj Anand has talked about working with actor-producer John Abraham, whom he knows since his first film as assistant director in the movie ‘New York’. The...

IPL 2022: Lucknow captain KL Rahul showers praise on Bishnoi, Badoni for ‘good show’ MUMBAI: Lucknow Super Giants’ skipper KL Rahul on Thursday showered praised on his young performers — spinner Ravi Bishnoi and batter Ayush Badoni — for their brilliant show in the...

Centre to borrow Rs 8.45 lakh crore in H1FY23 NEW DELHI: Centre plans to borrow Rs 8.45 lakh crore in the first half (H1) of FY23. The Ministry of Finance said the Centre is estimated to make a gross...

Jet fuel prices hiked, air fares to rise NEW DELHI: High crude oil prices led India’s OMCs to hike aviation turbine fuel (ATF) price on Friday. Accordingly, in the national capital, the price of jet fuel was raised to...

Pakistani rupee at historic low on repayments of Chinese loans ISLAMABAD: The Pakistani rupee plunged to a historic low of 183.70 against the US dollar in the interbank market after the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported a massive outflow...

Punjab Assembly demands transfer of Chandigarh to the state CHANDIGARH: Reviving the decades-old demand, the Punjab legislative Assembly on Friday passed a resolution to transfer Chandigarh to the state. Moving the resolution in a special one-day session, Chief Minister...

Libel case against neighbour: Court rejects Salman’s plea with costs MUMBAI: In a huge loss of face for Bollywood actor Salman Khan, a Mumbai court has rejected his interim plea for a ‘gag order’ in a defamation suit against his...

US deputy NSA Daleep Singh had ‘really good’ discussions with his Indian counterparts: White House WASHINGTON: White House Director of Communications Kate Bedingfield on Thursday (local time) said that US Deputy National Security Advisor (NSA) for International Economics Daleep Singh had “really good” discussions with...

US denies Imran Khan’s claims of ‘foreign conspiracy’ to oust him from power WASHINGTON: White House Director of Communications Kate Bedingfield on Thursday (local time) dismissed the allegations made by Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan regarding Washington’s role in an alleged “foreign conspiracy”...

Pakistan may take back draconian ordinance against media ISLAMABAD: Qasim Wadood, Additional Attorney General (AAG), representing the Pakistan government in the Islamabad High Court, said that the government has put the PECA (Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act) ordinance...

Centre extends AFSPA in 3 districts of Arunachal Pradesh for 6 months NEW DELHI: The Centre on Friday extended the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act in three districts of Arunachal Pradesh including Tirap, Changlang, and Longding from April 1 to September 30...