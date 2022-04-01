India Post News Paper

Blog

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

Villivalam moves to create Indian American Advisory Council

Villivalam moves to create Indian American Advisory Council
April 01
14:22 2022
Print This Article Share it With Friends

­Ramesh Soparwala

CHICAGO: To better meet the needs of Illinois’ Indian American population, State Senator Ram Villivalam (D-Chicago) advanced legislation in the Senate State Government Committee to create the Illinois IndianAmerican Advisory Council.

“As the son of Indian immigrants, I am committed to doing all I can to make Illinois the most welcoming state,” Villivalam said. “This council will uplift Indian voices and ensure all of the diverse communities that contribute to our state’s success have a seat at the table.”

House Bill 4070 creates the Illinois Indian American Advisory Council to recommend policy on issues affecting the Indian American community in our state. The advisory council will consist of 21 members with recognized experience in higher education, business, trade, law, social services, immigrant and refugee services, community development, or health care. The council will submit semi-annual reports in June and December.

Indian Americans are the largest Asian American and Pacific Islander ethnic group in Illinois, with more than 270,000 calling our state home.

House Bill 4070 passed the Senate State Government Committee and awaits consideration before the full Senate.

Also Read: Villivalam moves to end employment discrimination

Comments

comments

Tags
American4HindusChicagoCommunityDiasporaFIAHinduAmericanFoundationHinduAmericansIACAIndian American Advisory CouncilIndianAmericansIndianCommunityIndianCommunityMembersIndianOriginNRIState Senator Ram Villivalam
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
India Post Newspaper

India Post Newspaper

Refresh yourself every morning with India Post news coverage, videos & photos in India Post News Paper. Check out the news stories from India and the World.

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

EPAPER – LATEST EDITION – April 01st, 2022

Digital Edition

ADVERTISEMENT – SHANFOODS

Shan Foods

ADVERTISEMENT – ZEE5

ZEE 5 Subscription in USA

ADVERTISEMENT – SHEA HOMES

Shea Homes

ADVERTISEMENT – CALTRANS

Caltrans Near Me

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

Jobsora Jobs

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
©1994 - 2022 Copyright India Post News. All Rights reserved.
Designed by India Post Newspaper
Designed by Orange Themes

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.