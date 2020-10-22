Surendra Ullal

CHICAGO: As COVID-19 cases continue unabated in Chicago, Indian origin State Senator Ram Villivalam (D-Chicago) is urging residents to utilize free permanent and temporary COVID-19 testing sites.

There are currently nearly 300 testing sites across the state, including 11 state-operated community-based testing sites and 12 mobile testing teams. All state operated testing facilities are free.

“We need to continue our strong testing operations to stay ahead of the virus and keep our positivity rates down,” Villivalam said. “It’s vital to get tested even if you don’t feel sick, because asymptomatic people are still capable of passing the virus on to others. Testing and contact tracing are keys to being able to continue to safely reopen our state and economy.”

Individuals who believe they may have been exposed to the virus should get tested 5-7 days after exposure – even if they don’t feel sick. Those with symptoms resembling COVID-19 should also get tested even if they deem medical care unnecessary.

“We have to stay vigilant,” Villivalam observed saying “Getting a test that is quick and safe will allow anyone who needs to travel, work away from home, or care for children or older adults to make sure they don’t have COVID-19.”

Senator Villivalam also took an active role in coordinating the placement of two free mobile testing centers in West Rogers Park and Morton Grove during the month of August.

More information about testing locations, times, and requirements can be found at http://www.dph.illinois.gov/testing

