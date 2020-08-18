India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

Vinesh Phogat pulls out of national camp citing Covid scare

Vinesh Phogat pulls out of national camp citing Covid scare
August 18
10:49 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI: Star Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat will continue to train at her home in Bhiwani as she has refused to attend the national camp, starting from September 1 in Lucknow. The Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) recently got a green signal from the Sports Authority of India (SAI) to hold national camp from next month, despite the fact that many wrestlers were ‘against it’.

Speaking to IANS, Vinesh said she has requested the federation to let her train alone and be exempted from the camp. “Yes, I am not going to attend the camp. I have informed the federation about it and they have given me the permission (so far),” laughed Vinesh.

“Coronavirus cases are rising and I don’t want to take any risk. So, I thought of giving camp a skip for the time being,” added the Tokyo-bound wrestler.

Meanwhile, Bajrang Punia and Pooja Dhanda have confirmed their participation. A total of 26 wrestlers in eight weight categories — five in freestyle and three in Greco RomanÃ¯Â¿Â½will take part in the month-long camp.

The women’s camp will be held in Lucknow with 15 wrestlers including Pooja, Sakshi Malik and Divya Kakran. And the men’s camp will be held in Sonepat where Bajrang and Narsingh Yadav will be seen in action. Sushil Kumar will train at his own centre – Chhatrasal stadium in the national capital.

According to SAI protocols, athletes, coaches and support staff joining the camp will be given mandatory COVID-19 test upon arrival at the camp and they will resume training after a 14-day quarantine.

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

    Polls

    Should India develop Andaman & Nicobar Islands?

    Loading ... Loading ...

    E-paper Latest Edition


    Epaper

    BAJWA VICK FOR MAYOR – FREMONT

    Bajwa Vick For Mayor Fremont

    ADVERTISEMENT – SHEA HOMES

    betting India

    ADVERTISEMENT – HOMES BY WARMINGTON

    Homes By Warmington

    ADVERTISEMENT – SEVEN JACKPOTS

    casino

    ADVERTISEMENT – BETRALLY INDIA

    betting India

    50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

    50-ad-Indiapost

    Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

    Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
    Spirituality teacher based in USA.

    *Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

    ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

    Jobsora Jobs

    Follow us On Twitter

    RT @realDonaldTrump: https://t.co/p8ym8S2d5o
    h J R

    - August 18, 2020, 5:43 pm

    With 55K new cases, #India ... - https://t.co/BsMjwUJJ1b Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSAâ€¦ https://t.co/eGu00G8XQA
    h J R

    - August 18, 2020, 6:08 am

    Clashes erupt between pro-Pak and ... - https://t.co/bqYt06kb5C Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #Chicagoâ€¦ https://t.co/teMJ5qiJwg
    h J R

    - August 18, 2020, 6:05 am

    US Death Valley records highest ... - https://t.co/HcXKnUj6iL Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSAâ€¦ https://t.co/B4oCvnoUL9
    h J R

    - August 18, 2020, 6:02 am

    POPULAR CATEGORIES

    Download Media Kit

    India Post Media Kit

     Breaking News
      
    Â© 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

    Loading..

    Close Window

    Loading, Please Wait!

    This may take a second or two.