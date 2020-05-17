Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

Violations of airspace by Chinese choppers in Himachal

Violations of airspace by Chinese choppers in Himachal
May 17
17:55 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

SHIMLA: Chinese helicopters violated Indian airspace twice in Himachal Pradesh last month, officials revealed on Sunday.

The intrusions were taken up with the central authorities appropriately by the state government, an official told IANS.

The first intrusion was reported on April 11 and the second on April 20. In both incidents, a Chinese helicopter was observed flying on the Indian side of the international border close to Sumdoh in Spiti subdivision, he added.

Sumdoh is located on the border of Kinnaur and Lahaul-Spiti districts and is manned by the state police. Beyond Sumdoh, the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel are deployed. Himachal Pradesh shares a porous border with China and smuggling of rare species of fauna and Chinese goods like blankets and thermos flasks across the border is quite frequent.

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

COVID 19 – GLOBAL CASES

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition
or Read Now

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – DAFABET ESPORTS

Dafabet Gaming Portal

ADVERTISEMENT – NRIA NET

www.nria.net

ADVERTISEMENT – DR HORTON

Dr Horton Skyline Ridge

ADVERTISEMENT – SEVEN JACPOTS

casino

ADVERTISEMENT – BETRALLY INDIA

betting India

ADVERTISEMENT – DR HORTON


Dr Horton residences at anson

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

Jobsora Jobs

Follow us On Twitter

#Hindus in Pak protest against ... - https://t.co/vJAGIXaV6y Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSAâ€¦ https://t.co/GwtfRwHTm7
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- May 17, 2020, 12:35 pm

Southern California Sikh community provides daily meals - https://t.co/VVA5qob1zU Get your news featured useâ€¦ https://t.co/dialwY6qjp
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- May 17, 2020, 12:30 pm

Violations of airspace by Chinese ... - https://t.co/jDHoStXbWu Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #BJPâ€¦ https://t.co/RpSGBMOGJ6
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- May 17, 2020, 12:25 pm

Pak doctor on H1-B visa in US ... - https://t.co/5Axbku6H6C Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #DonaldTrumpâ€¦ https://t.co/dwDCF6TDny
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- May 17, 2020, 12:20 pm

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
Â© 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.