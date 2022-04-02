India Post News Paper

Virat Kohli can’t keep his eyes off Anushka Sharma in new shoot pictures

April 02
18:30 2022
MUMBAI: Power couple actor Anushka Sharma and Indian batter Virat Kohli cannot seem to take their eyes off each other in their new glamorous photoshoot.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Saturday, the ‘PK’ actor shared a string of pictures with her husband, in which the two look stunning.
Anushka went for an elegant look, wearing a nude-shade fitted gown with gold and silver embellishment. Virat looked dapper in a classic tuxedo with a tie.

“We clean up well,” Anushka captioned the post. Virat took to the comments section and wrote, “Uffff too hot.” Zoya Akhtar and Kiara Advani dropped heart emoticons.

Lovingly called ‘Virushka’ by their fans, the two tied the knot in 2017 and welcomed their first child, daughter Vamika, in 2021. Meanwhile, on the work front, Anushka has started filming for ‘Chakda Xpress‘, inspired by cricketer Jhulan Goswami’s life and journey. Virat is currently taking part in the Indian Premier League 2022 for the Royal Challengers Bangalore. (ANI)

