India Post News Paper

Blog

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

Virat Kohli completes 100 catches in IPL career, becomes first RCB player to do so

Virat Kohli completes 100 catches in IPL career, becomes first RCB player to do so
April 24
10:11 2023
Print This Article Share it With Friends

BENGALURU: Star India and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) unlocked a new record in fielding on Sunday, becoming the first player from his franchise and the third-player overall to complete 100 catches in the Indian Premier League (IPL) as a fielder.

He accomplished this feat during his side’s IPL 2023 match against Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the home arena of M Chinaswammy Stadium in Bengaluru.
Though Virat was dismissed for a golden duck in the match, he made up a bit for it with his electric presence on the field. He took two catches to dismiss young top-order batters Yashasvi Jaiswal and Devdutt Padikkal, who threatened to take the match away from RCB during a run-chase of 190 runs. These wickets proved to be instrumental in his side’s win.

Now, Virat has a total of 101 catches in 228 matches, next to all-rounder Kieron Pollard (103 catches) and batter Suresh Raina (109 catches in 204 matches).

Virat has also displayed some remarkable form with the bat in IPL 2023, having scored 279 runs in seven matches at an average of 46.50. He has scored four half-centuries in the tournament so far, with the best score of 82*. His strike rate is 141.62.

Put to bat first by RR, RCB posted 189/9 in their 20 overs. After losing stand-in skipper Virat Kohli for a golden duck and being reduced to 12/2, Faf du Plessis (62 off 39 balls with eight fours and two sixes) and Glenn Maxwell (77 off 44 balls with six fours and four sixes) put on a 127-run stand for the third wicket.

This stand proved to be instrumental in helping RCB post a competitive total. Trent Boult (2/41) was the pick of the bowlers for RR. Sandeep Sharma also took 2/49 in his four overs. Yuzvendra Chahal and Ravichandran Ashwin got a wicket each.

In the chase of 190, RR lost their star batter Jos Buttler for a duck. But a 98-run stand for the second wicket between Yashasvi Jaiswal (47 off 37 balls with five fours and two sixes) and Devdutt Padikkal (52 off 34 balls with seven fours and a six) pushed RR back into the match.

Later contributions came from skipper Sanju Samson (22 in 15 balls with two fours and a six) and Dhruv Jurel (34* off 16 balls, with two fours and two sixes), but exceptional death bowling from RCB left them seven runs short of a win. Harshal Patel (3/32) was the pick of the bowlers for RCB and indeed made an impact as an ‘Impact Player’. Mohammed Siraj and David Willey got a wicket each. Maxwell was given the ‘Player of the Match’ for his match-winning fifty. (ANI) 

Comments

comments

Tags
#sportsBCCIICCIndian Premier LeagueIPL 2023IPL CatchesIPLT20RCBRCB RecordRoyal Challengers BangaloreT20 WCT20 World CupVirat KohliVirat Kohli IPL career
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
India Post Newspaper

India Post Newspaper

Refresh yourself every morning with India Post news coverage, videos & photos in India Post News Paper. Check out the news stories from India and the World.

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

EPAPER – LATEST EDITION – April 21st, 2023

Digital Edition

ADVERTISEMENT – SKY RIVER CASINOS

SkyRiver Casinos Now Open

ADVERTISEMENT – SHEA HOMES

Shea Homes

ADVERTISEMENT – CALIFORNIA COLLEGE CORPS

College Corps CA

ADVERTISEMENT – CALTRANS

Caltrans Near Me

Explore Purewins vast selection of cricketÂ betting rates where you can experience online cricket betting on all major cricket events. Purewin offers India’s most competitive cricket odds and you can place cricket bets, directly on your phone!

POPULAR CATEGORIES

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
Â©1994 - 2022 Copyright India Post News. All Rights reserved.
Designed by India Post Newspaper
Designed by Orange Themes

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.