In backdrop of India-China border standoff, Quad to meet in Tokyo on Oct 6 TOKYO: The foreign ministers of the four-member nations of the ‘Quad’ will hold talks in Tokyo next month to further boost their cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region. India, Japan, Australia...

iDEX4Fauji, a step towards making us self-reliant: General Bipin Rawat NEW DELHI: Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat on Tuesday said that the launch of iDEX4Fauji is a step towards making the country and its forces Atmanirbhar (self-reliant)....

Oppn insulting farmers by burning farm equipment: Modi NEW DELHI: In the wake of protests by farmers and various opposition parties against three new agriculture-related laws, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday that those burning farm equipment...

India shames Pak for failure to crack down on terror perpetrators NEW DELHI: India has urged the international community to redress deficiencies at the global level to ensure that perpetrators of the Mumbai and Pathankot terror attacks are brought to justice....

3 killed in Northern California wildfire SAN FRANSISCO: At least three people were killed, while thousands others were evacuated from their homes due to a massive wildfire in Northern California, according to media reports. On Monday, the...

Indian consumers most positive about economic rebound: IBM study NEW DELHI: About 39 per cent of Indian consumers believe that the economy will slowly recover over the next few months followed by a sharp rebound returning to pre-Covid levels by...

Virtual Hasina-Modi meeting to take place in Dec DHAKA: A virtual meeting between Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi will take place in December. The meeting will see the signing of several bilateral agreements...

A ray of prosperity at end of 9.2-km long Atal Tunnel MANALI: There is going to be prosperity at the end of 9.2-km long horseshoe-shaped single-tube, two-lane Atal Tunnel — one of India’s strategically most important infrastructure projects beneath the majestic Rohtang...

ICMR now flags chances of Chinese ‘Cat Que Virus’ in India NEW DELHI: ICMR scientists have flagged presence of another Chinese virus called ‘Cat Que Virus‘, which has a “potential” to cause disease in India, even as it grapples with the...

Rhea harboured & concealed SSR while he consumed drugs: NCB NEW DELHI: Rhea Chakraborty is an active member of a drug syndicate connected with high society personalities and drug suppliers, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has submitted in court. With...

With 70K new cases, India’s corona tally crosses 61 lakh NEW DELHI: With a spike of 70,589 coronavirus cases and 776 deaths in 24 hours, India’s tally on Tuesday breached the 61 lakh-mark with a total of 61,45,291 cases. Out of...

Health Ministry launches portal for info on vaccine, clinical trials NEW DELHI: The Union Health Ministry on Monday launched a portal which will provide information related to vaccine development, ongoing clinical trials and progress made in this area locally and...

Bureaucrats ignored 15,000 suggestions: farmers’ body affiliated to RSS NEW DELHI: When the draft of three important bills related to farmers in the country was being prepared, the Bharatiya Kisan Sangh (BKS), affiliated with the RSS, passed a proposal...

India approves procurement of 72,000 assault rifles NEW DELHI: The Union Defence Ministry has approved a proposal to purchase 72,000 Sig Sauer assault rifles from the US at a cost of around Rs 780 crore. The Defence Acquisition...

Sonu Sood participates in Green India Challenge, plants sapling in Ramoji Film City HYDERABAD: Actor Sonu Sood, who is often dubbed as the “messiah of migrants” for his philanthropic work, participated in the Green India challenge by planting a sapling in the Ramoji...

US study reveals heavy consumption of sugary beverages declined from 2003 to 2016 PHILADELPHIA: According to a new study, the percentage of heavy sugar-sweetened beverage (SSB) consumers – those who drink more than 500 calories of SSBs daily – trended downwards in the...

Scientists examine neurological consequences of COVID-19 MELBOURNE: In a recent study, neuroscientists and clinicians examined the potential link between COVID-19 and increased risk of Parkinson’s disease, with an aim to find measures to get ahead of...

Collaboration between like-minded countries in vaccine development will help deal with COVID-19, PM Modi tells Danish PM NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday told his Danish counterpart Mette Frederiksen that cooperation between like-minded countries in vaccine-development will help deal with COVID-19 pandemic. In his opening...

Switzerland ready to host high-level meetings between Armenia, Azerbaijan BERN: The Swiss Federal Department of Foreign Affairs (FDFA) said on Monday that Switzerland supported the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs’ efforts aimed at resolving the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict through dialogue and...