Virtual Hasina-Modi meeting to take place in Dec

September 29
13:14 2020
DHAKA: A virtual meeting between Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi will take place in December. The meeting will see the signing of several bilateral agreements between the two neighbouring countries.

“We are the closest neighbouring countries, we have many things to discuss,” Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen told IANS. Momen also confirmed that the Joint Advisory Commission (JCC) of the Foreign Ministers of the two countries is scheduled to meet on Tuesday.

No agreement will be signed at that meeting, he added. However, Dhaka wants to discuss political relations, strengthening economy, cooperation and other unresolved issues including, border killings and river sharing.

Momen and his Indian counterpart S Jayashankar will lead their respective delegations. Bangladesh Foreign Secretary Masood bin Momen will also be a part of Dhaka’s team. After the meeting, the countries will issue a joint statement, Momen added.

