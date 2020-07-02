Virtual Sukhmani Sahib Paath recital with Hindi meanings

Surendra Ullal

CHICAGO: Hindi Club of Illinois and SWERA (Sikh Women Era) organization are starting an eight-week Sukhmani Sahib Paath recital from Sunday, July 5 to Sunday, August 23, 2020 with Hindi meanings

According to Gurbachan Kaur, founder and President of Hindi Club of Illinois, this thought came in her mind to spread the meaning of this Paath written by Fifth Guru of Sikh faith Guru Arjun Dev Ji to Hindi speaking audience. This is in the context the meaning of Sukhmani is sukhonkimani ( jewel of happiness). In the present situation of the world, we all need peace of mind to survive. And what could be better to make our life sukhi with Sukhmani.

There are eight people to recite the path in Gurmukhi and Gurbachan Kaur will say the meaning in Hindi. Every week there will be three Ashtpadi to recite.

Consul Ranjit Singh will lead this event with his in-depth meaning of Sukhmani Paath before the starting of the Paath on July 5th. Other noted personnel to join in upcoming weeks are Rajinder Singh Mago, Founder of Punjabi society, Onkar Singh Sangha, co-founder and past president of FIA, Jasbir Mann, founder of SWERA, the Sikh Women Era and ladies of team SWERA, Amarjeet Kaur Gill, Amandeep Gill, AmarjeetMagat and Jasmeet Nath.

The event will be on Zoom from 4.30 PM to 5.30 PM. We are inviting interested people to join us on Zoom and Facebook live. To join in zoom send your WhatsApp no to Gurbachan 847 962 8595 or Jasbir 847 890 2390 to add you in WhatsApp group to send Zoom link every week. The first 80 people will have excess to the Zoom link. Facebook Live will be on

https://www.facebook.com/HINDICLUBIL/

It is an appeal to everybody NOT to MISS THIS UNIQUE VIRTUAL EVENT.

