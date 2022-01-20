Vishva Hindi Divas celebrated with Launch of Hindi Magazine Drishti

Surendra Ullal

CHICAGO: Hindi Club of Illinois organized “World Hindi Day” on Saturday, January 15. 2022 in Chicago

The program was graced with the presence of various authors and poets, associated with literary work in the country and abroad, who expressed their views on the promotion of Hindi. The program was started by host, Shikha Mehta with Ganesh Vandana.

The special guest of the program Chicago Consulate General Shri Amit Kumar unveiled the first subscription of Hindi magazine “Drishti” and appreciated the work of Hindi Club of Illinois.

The editor of the magazine, Maneesh Srivastava gave information about the background and objectives of the magazine. Dr. Pratibha Phadke, the co-host of the program, invited Kumud Varshney from Chennai after presenting her beautiful poem on “Nature”. Kumud Varshney told how three generations of her family are engaged in the service of Hindi. Pratibha Sharma ji, Bollywood film director, writer and poet, the next speaker of the program, enthralled everyone with her excellent creation “Pillar” with the praise of Hindi lovers settled abroad.

The Club President Gurbachan Kaur Neelam welcomed Guest of Honor Shri Ashok Lav ji. Ashok Lavappreciated the literary work done by Hindi Club and honored Vidya Nahar with “Hindi Premi Samman 2022”.Another Guest of HonorDr. Sanjeev Kumar expressed his visionon how to promote Hindi overseas. Madhu Khare, the next speaker of the program, quoted from her poem “Hindi Nihit Hai” that Hindi is the language of the people.

Dr. Sweta Sinha, the cofounder of “Srjani Global” and co-host of the program gave information about how countless literary works being done by her organization in the country and abroad, inspiring everyone with her Hindi love with her poem “Hindi Bhasha MeraAbhiman”. The next speaker of the program, Dr. Shipra Shilpi from Germany, co-founder of “SrjaniGlobal” said that it is necessary to make Hindi the language of the mind before making it as the people’s language. She told how she is bringing Hindi to the German speakers through the International Language Club. Lalita Mathur Chauhan from Tanzania told how she is hoisting the flag of Hindi in Africa. Moni Koirala from Doha, Qatar, gave information about her organization “Share Your Humanity” and children’s organization “Share Your Talent”.

Pramila Bhargava, the co-operator of the program, invited the next special guest Shri Shiam Tripathi with her poem “Yeh Mera Ek Sapna Hai” adorned with beautiful words.

Tripathi ji shared the inspirational story of the birth of his magazine “Hindi Chetna”. In the last stop of the program Gurbachan Kaur Neelam, President of Hindi Club thanked all the guests and inspired everyone to speak Hindi proudly. She also mentioned about her new weekly event by the club “ Sunelaghukathakevibhinn rang, Har ravivar Neelam ke sang”; where she recites various short Hindi stories every Sunday on Facebook live at 11 AM.

The Email to send Hindi articles for Hindi monthly magazine Drishti is [email protected] and to email your Hindilaghukatha for weeklylaghukatharecital at[email protected].

A digital copy of the monthly Hindi magazine Drishtican be hand with emailing your info at [email protected]

