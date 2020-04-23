Vistara deploys 787-9 Dreamliner to transport relief material

NEW DELHI: Full service carrier Vistara has deployed its newly-inducted Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft to transport relief material, medical supplies and essential commercial goods during the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

The airline said the move will support the Centre’s ‘Mission Lifeline UDAN’ initiative.

“Vistara started operating the cargo flights on Sunday, 19 April 2020 between Delhi and Mumbai, and will operate more such flights over the next two weeks, carrying vital supplies and commercial cargo to and from various parts of India, including but not limited to Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata and Mumbai,” the airline said in a statement.

“Each of the cargo flights on Vistara’s Dreamliner have a capacity of 20 tonnes, ensuring continuous supply and replenishment of medicines, equipment and other necessary goods where necessary.”

Vistara added that it will ensure that operating and assisting staff on al cargo flights, including tech crew, engineers, security personnel and carg o loaders, take all necessary precautions for their health and safety while on duty.

“The airline will continue to explore more opportunities of cargo operations in the following weeks,” the statement said.

