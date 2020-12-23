India Post News Paper

Vivek Anand Oberoi receives Sarvottam Samman for performance in ‘PM Narendra Modi’

December 23
10:41 2020
MUMBAI: Adding a feather to his cap, Bollywood actor Vivek Anand Oberoi, on Monday received the Sarvottam Samman from Governor of Maharashtra for his performance in the movie ‘PM Narendra Modi’.

The ‘Company’ actor was invited by Governor of Maharashtra Bhagat Singh Koshiyari to the Raj Bhavan in Mumbai and conferred with Sarvottam Samman for the film. The biopic on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which released in May 2019, saw him playing the titular character.
Oberoi said he was grateful for the honour. He said, “This award is very special because I won it for a film that will always remain close to my heart. It was an absolute honour playing Modi ji, an icon whose journey is nothing short of inspirational.”

“What makes me happier is to receive this award from Shri Bhagat Singh Koshiyari ji, the Governor of Maharashtra. Awards are recognition of your work and this will motivate me to keep working hard,” he added.

On the work front, Vivek Anand Oberoi will next be seen in a horror-thriller titled ‘Rosie: The Saffron Chapter’ which he will also be producing. He will also be seen in ‘Iti: Can You Solve Your Own Murder’, a whodunit thriller, where he will be playing the lead and producing the film. (ANI) 

