Vivek Anand Oberoi receives Sarvottam Samman for performance in ‘PM Narendra Modi’ MUMBAI: Adding a feather to his cap, Bollywood actor Vivek Anand Oberoi, on Monday received the Sarvottam Samman from Governor of Maharashtra for his performance in the movie ‘PM Narendra...

Never thought I’d break any records, especially Pele’s: Messi VALLADOLID: After surpassing Pele’s record, Barcelona’s Lionel Messi said when he started playing football, he never thought he would break any records, especially the one that the legendary Brazilian held...

Can China dominate the Indian Ocean? HONG KONG: Today it is legally indisputable that the high seas belong to all. This means China’s navy has as much right to ply the Indian Ocean as any other...

Ind vs Aus: Lyon expecting India to come without any ‘scares’ of previous defeat MELBOURNE: Australia spinner Nathan Lyon said that it would not be difficult for India to bounce back from the heavy defeat they suffered in the first Test and is expecting...

Kangana Ranaut reminisces her Mexico trip with steamy picture NEW DELHI: Actor Kangana Ranaut on Wednesday treated her fans to a steamy throwback picture from her Mexico trip. The ‘Queen’ actor took to Instagram to share the picture that captures...

Thick layer of fog engulfs Delhi, air quality in ‘severe’ category NEW DELHI: A thick layer of fog engulfed parts of the national capital on Wednesday morning while the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) of the city plunged into the severe...

US: Dr Anthony Fauci, other US officials receives Moderna Covid-19 vaccine WASHINGTON: US top infectious disease expert doctor Anthony Fauci on Tuesday received the first dose of Moderna vaccine in Bethesda, Maryland. Fauci said he considered it an honour to be...

India sees 19,556 new COVID-19 cases, active cases below 3 lakh after 163 days NEW DELHI: India continues to witness a steady decline in daily new coronavirus cases as 19,556 new COVID-19 cases were reported in last 24 hours taking the total count to...

Israeli govt collapses, sending country to fourth election in 2 years TEL AVIV: The Israeli government on Tuesday collapsed after the country Parliament failed to meet a deadline for passage of budgets. Israel will head for fourth elections in two years,...

Railways permit travel on Chennai suburban trains during non-peak hours from today NEW DELHI: Indian Railways has permitted the public to travel by suburban train services in Chennai during non-peak hours from December 23, the Union Railways Minister Piyush Goyal said on...

Trump lashes out at Congress for ‘ridiculously low’ COVID stimulus, demands change WASHINGTON: Outgoing US President Donald Trump on Tuesday blasted Congress over the COVID-19 relief package calling it ‘a disgrace’ and called for an increase in the ‘ridiculously low’ stimulus cheques...

12 Best Frameworks For Android Application Development in 2020 The Android operating system has been the leading head when it comes to operating systems. Currently, Android occupies over 72.92% of the global stake, forecasting a growth rate of over...

How To Become A Chartered Accountant in 2021? A Complete Guide Chartered Accountancy (CA) is the most chosen career opportunities for youth in India. But, it is not an easy exam to crack. Students have to accomplish 4 steps of the...

US Congress passes $900bn Covid-19 relief package WASHINGTON: US Congress has passed a $900 billion coronavirus relief package, sending the measure to President Donald Trump for signing into law, as many Americans were set to lose pandemic...

Biden names Bharat Ramamurti as deputy director of Economic Council NEW YORK: US President-elect Joe Biden on Monday named Bharat Ramamurti to be a deputy director of the National Economic Council with an important role in carrying out his campaign...

2020: A defining year for the Indian space sector CHENNAI: Even though the year 2020 would be known as Covid-19 year, it could also be termed as the defining year for the Indian space sector to put it in...

Astrological forecast for 2021 A spate of astrological factors combined in late 2019 to unleash one of the gravest challenges faced by humanity in the form of the Covid pandemic. What began in December...

5 passengers from UK test Covid positive at Delhi airport NEW DELHI: Five passengers from the UK who arrived here at Indira Gandhi International Airport on Monday night have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, sources told IANS on Tuesday. These...

EU green-lights coronavirus vaccine BRUSSELS: The European Union (EU) has approved the usage of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine against the novel coronavirus within the bloc, hours after the European Medicines Agency (EMA) made a positive...