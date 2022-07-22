Vivian
A 30-something French woman follows her passion to design clothing in Los Angeles; enduring seemingly insurmountable losses; learning that the true gift of life is unconditional love.
This is a Hollywood drama-tearjerker feature film based on breast cancer patients and their ordeals. Pre-Production will begin in August 2022. The movie will be filmed in Paris and Hollywood. Major Hollywood actors are being approached to play important roles in this film.
Vivianâ€™s story is written by Raj Mehrotra; the Screenplay and Direction is by Shalyaq.
Ford Global Filmâ€™s future slate of films, are Pam and David, and American Nemesis.
