FOG Idol 2022 – Off to a great start Lakshmi Iyer India Post News Service Festival of Globe (FOG) Idol 2022 kicked off to a great start on Sunday July 10 in Saraswathi Hall at Fremont Hindu Temple. Sakshi...

Bay Area students of Indian Descent named 2022 Bank of America Student Leaders India Post News Service Every summer, Bank of America selects some amazing high-school students to be part of their Student LeadersÂ® (#BofAStudentLeaders) program, an eight-week paid summer internship, providing students...

Seniors raise funds for hospital ward at ‘Lallu bhaiSheth Arogya Mandir’ Savarkundla Jayanti Oza CHICAGO: Bharatiya Senior Citizens of Chicago, a non-profit organization aided a project in Village ‘Savarkundla’ in Saurashtra (India) The project involves free medical services for all classes of...

Push for Diwali holiday in Dallas area schools Madhu Patel DALLAS: Many Indian Americans in Dallas TX pitch for declaring Diwali as a Holiday in the Dallas area independent school districts; and private/independent, charter, parochial schools, and want...

Investment opportunities in Tamil Nadu Vidya Sethuraman India Post News Service Consulate General of India in San Francisco in partnership with USISPF & FalconX hosted an Investment roundtable with the State of Tamil Nadu to...

The Legion Boys State Program: My experience Neil Pal “After a lengthy application process and countless interviews, a small percentage of boys across the state of California had the opportunity to meet up in the Capital city...

Rupi Kaur: First Indian American is Mrs. Illinois American 2022 India Post News Service CHICAGO: Rupi being the first ever Indian-American to win this title, will be going for the Nationals in Las Vegas in August 2022, to compete for...

Ranbir pulls off Kalaripayattu-inspired fight sequence in Shamshera! India Post News Service Ranbir Kapoor is playing a larger than life quintessential Hindi film hero with the action entertainer Shamshera. Ranbir, who is coming to the big screen four...

Vivian A 30-something French woman follows her passion to design clothing in Los Angeles; enduring seemingly insurmountable losses; learning that the true gift of life is unconditional love. This is a...

Is Your Child Prepared To Have A Fun & Safe Summer? We Can Do This COVID-19 Public Education Campaign Whether itâ€™s participating in a summer learning program, going to camp, or joining a new sports team, summer is an exciting time...

â€˜Rangbaaz â€“ Darr Ki Rajneetiâ€™ trailer out now Helmed by Navdeep Singh, the ZEE5 Global Original Series is set to premiere on 29th July ZEE5 Global, the world’s largest streaming platform for South Asian content, is back with...

City of Fremont and Ohlone College expand Smart Manufacturing Technology-Back to Work Program with Tesla India Post News Service FREMONT, CALIF: The City of Fremont Economic Development Department and Ohlone College have launched the expanded Smart Manufacturing Technology Back to Work (SMTech B2W) program, formerly...

How Imperial County went from lowest to highest vaccination rates in the Stateâ€™s lessons learned? Lasting impacts? Vidya Sethuraman India Post News Service Throughout much of 2021 and all of 2022, Imperial County has held the best vaccination rates of all counties in California, even as it...

Scapegoating Older Adults â€“ Ageism Rears its Ugly Head Vidya Sethuraman India Post News Service Everyday ageism stereotyping or discriminating against people because of their age – looms large for people as young as 50.93 percent of older adults...

Pakistan industry warns of Sri Lanka like crisis KARACHI: Leading businessmen at the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) analysed the looming threat of a Sri Lanka-like economic emergency as the dollar hit an all...

Rupee fall against dollar, leaves parents worried, domestic tourism benefits CHENNAI: The fall in rupee against the US dollar will be pinching the Indian parents and their wards studying and aspiring to study in that country, said experts and parents....

Draupadi Murmu leading against Yashwant Sinha after first round of counting NEW DELHI: The first round of counting of the Presidential poll on Thursday showed that Draupadi Murmu is far ahead of her counterpart Yashwant Sinha. The number of votes in...

Study: Wearable activity trackers encourage people to exercise more and lose weight ADELAIDE: Millions of people worldwide believe that fitness trackers, pedometers and smart watches motivate them to exercise more and lose weight, according to a new study by Australian researchers. The...

Team India sweats it out in nets ahead of first ODI against West Indies PORT OF SPAIN: Team India had their first net practice session in Trinidad ahead of the first ODI against West Indies, which will take place on Friday. Shubman Gil, Arshdeep...