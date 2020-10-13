India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

Vizag beach earns internationally acclaimed ‘Blue Flag’

Vizag beach earns internationally acclaimed ‘Blue Flag’
October 13
10:09 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

VISAKHAPATNAM: Andhra Pradesh’s Visakhapatnam Rushikonda beach has been conferred with the ‘Blue Flag’ eco-label, which recognizes the overall quality of a beach under the four categories of water quality, environmental management, environmental education and safety.

“Visakhapatnam’s Rushikonda beach has been conferred with the ‘Blue Flag’,” AP Tourism principal secretary Rajat Bhargava confirmed to IANS. Rushikonda is one of the eight beaches which won this accolade, in the very first attempt made by India. Other seven include, Shivrajpur in Gujarat, Ghogla (Diu), Kasarkod and Padubidri (Karnataka), Kappad (Kerala), Golden (Odisha) and Radhanagar (Andaman).

Vizag beach earns internationally acclaimed 'Blue Flag's

Vizag beach earns internationally acclaimed ‘Blue Flag’

‘Blue Flag’ certification is given by the international non-governmental and non-profit entity Foundation for Environmental Education (FEE). ‘Blue Flag’ certification started in France in 1985, promoting sustainable development in freshwater and marine areas.

Local authorities and beach operators are encouraged to achieve high standards in the four categories of water quality, environmental management, environmental education and safety. All beaches vying for this recognition must meet 33 criteria, such as displaying Blue Flag Programme and other FEE eco-label information, environmental education activities and display of bathing water quality.

Others include display of information about the local ecosystem, environmental elements and cultural site, a map indicating different facilities and a code of conduct that reflects appropriate laws and regulations. Likewise, no industrial or waste water sewage must run into the beach and no algal vegetation or natural debris must be left on the beach, among others.

Government created Beach Aesthetic Management Services (BEAMS) under the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC) to prepare the shortlisted eight Indian beaches to achieve the ‘Blue Flag’.

Rushikonda beach attracts nearly 20,000 people daily for walking, swimming, craft, kayaking, picnics and fishing by locals. The new recognition catapults the beach’s statue internationally.

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

    JUSTIN SHA FOR MAYOR – FREMONT

    betting India

    YOGI CHUGH FOR FREMONT CITY COUNCIL

    Yogi Chugh For Mayor - Fremont

    BAJWA VICK FOR MAYOR – FREMONT

    Vik Bajwa Fremont

    AWARENESS – ACVOTE

    Santa Clara Registrar of Voters

    PRESEDENTIAL GENERAL ELECTIONS – AWARENESS CAMPAIGN

    Presedential General Elections

    TANDON FOR CONGRESS – DISTRICT 17

    TANDON FOR CONGRESS - DISTRICT 17

    E-paper Latest Edition


    Epaper

    50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

    50-ad-Indiapost

    Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

    Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
    Spirituality teacher based in USA.

    *Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

    ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

    Jobsora Jobs

    POPULAR CATEGORIES

    Follow us On Twitter

    Assam asked to be ready in Jan ... - https://t.co/VR2vKAPian Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #41LakhCases #AssamCoronaVaccination #BJP #CoronaNews #CoronaUpdateIndia #CoronavirusVaccineUpdates #CovidCasesIndialtdelhiHealthBulletin #Healthcare #HimantaBiswaSarma
    h J R

    - October 13, 2020, 10:44 am

    7 Indians abducted in #Libya released - https://t.co/6eKC10hckK Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #American4Hindus #Community #Diaspora #FIA #HinduAmericanFoundation #HinduAmericans #IACA #IndianAmericans #IndianCommunity #IndianCommunityMembers #IndianOrigin
    h J R

    - October 13, 2020, 10:41 am

    #Bangladesh rejects Chinese ... - https://t.co/uPEXczlWYy Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #109thTaiwaneseRepublivDay #China #ChinaBangladeshTies #ChineseCOVID19Vaccine #ChineseLair #HongKong #IndiaTaiwanTies #RegionalStability #SinovacBiotech #TaiwanIsNotChina
    h J R

    - October 13, 2020, 9:19 am

    Safety Paramount: #WHO on Johnson & ... - https://t.co/Ioy5p0d9mD Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #CoronaCasesIndia #CoronaPatients #CoronaVaccineNews #CoronaVaccineUpdates #COVID19VaccineJJ #DrHarshVardhan #Health #Healthcare #IndiaCovid19 #JohnsoCOVIDVaccine
    h J R

    - October 13, 2020, 9:16 am

    Download Media Kit

    India Post Media Kit

     Breaking News
      
    Â© 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

    Loading..

    Close Window

    Loading, Please Wait!

    This may take a second or two.