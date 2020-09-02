India Post News Paper

‘Voices’ auction sets new world record for MF Husain

September 02
10:19 2020
NEW DELHI: ‘Voices, an artwork by late artist MF Husain sold for Rs 18.47 crore — the highest price ever fetched by any of the artists creations in a public sale — during an online auction ‘Husain held by AstaGuru.

This superlative composition (lot 14) was created during a significant phase in the artist’s career during the late 1950s, a time when he had become an artist of international repute, and amassed global exposure, with regards to his art practice and philosophy. The work is his largest creation from the 1950s.

It was bought by an anonymous buyer at the two-day online AstaGuru auction of 36 lots of the artist’s creations including toys, jewellery and tapestry designed and co-created by the master.

The solo artist auction achieved a total sales revenue of Rs 55,92,85,421/ $7,767,836, celebrating the legacy of India’s most celebrated modernist through a collection of the artist’s most iconic paintings created during an illustrious career.

