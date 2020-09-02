Myanmar wriggling out of Chinese lair, reduces CMEC commitment NEW DELHI: Guess who is learning from the debt enslavement of Pakistan? It is none other than Indias eastern neighbour-Myanmar. After having noticed how countries have been honey-trapped by China...

Pune scientists find remote galaxy PUNE/NEW DELHI: In a landmark achievement in Space missions, a team of scientists from Pune’s Inter-University Centre for Astronomy & Astrophysics (IUCAA) have discovered one of the farthest galaxies in...

Vidya Balan: Unfortunate that Sushant’s death has become media circus MUMBAI: Actress Vidya Balan on Tuesday stated that it was unfortunate how the tragic death of Sushant Singh Rajput had become a media circus. She also criticised the media trials...

Kangana Ranaut: Karan Johar, Aditya Chopra, Mahesh Bhatt ‘killed Sushant’ MUMBAI: In an explosive allegation, Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut named filmmakers Karan Johar, Aditya Chopra and Mahesh Bhatt, besides a senior journalist, as people responsible for killing Sushant Singh Rajput...

Rajnath Singh’s son tested corona postive, hospitalised NEW DELHI: Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh’s son and Gautam Buddha Nagar MLA Pankaj Singh is the latest BJP lawmaker to have tested corona positive. Pankaj Singh said that he got...

‘2-month lockdown may increase underweight children by millions’ JAIPUR: Noting that the two-month-long lockdown may increase the number of underweight children by millions, the Indian Institute of Health Management Research (IIHMR) University, has called for modified parameters that...

Covid cases: Delhi, TN, Andhra have peaked out NEW DELHI: Of the top six worst Covid-hit states, Delhi, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh have peaked out while Maharashtra, Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh are not yet seeing a downward...

‘Voices’ auction sets new world record for MF Husain NEW DELHI: ‘Voices, an artwork by late artist MF Husain sold for Rs 18.47 crore — the highest price ever fetched by any of the artists creations in a public...

FY21 likely to see negative double digit real GDP growth: SBI Ecowrap NEW DELHI: Even as the country’s economic growth contracted by 23.9 per cent in Q1FY21, preliminary estimates indicate the fiscal will exhibit a negative double digit growth in real GDP,...

For the first time, India dominates strategic heights at Pangong Lake NEW DELHI: For the first time since the India-China skirmishes began at Ladakh earlier this year, the Indian Army is dominating strategic locations on the south bank of Pangong Lake,...

1 in 3 Indians saving up to Rs 5K a month due to work from home MUMBAI: At least one in three persons (29 per cent) employed in urban cities in India are saving Rs 3,000-Rs 5,000 on an average in a month as a result...

Trump, Biden trade blame over rising violence as campaign heats up NEW YORK: US President Donald Trump and his Democratic rival Joe Biden have come out swinging, trading blame for the rising violence and crime in the country that have taken...

Bangabandhu one of the most influential leaders of 20th century: Indian HC DHAKA: Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh, Riva Ganguly Das described ‘Bangabandhu’ Sheikh Mujibur Rahman as one of the most influential and courageous leaders of the 20th century. She made the remarks...

Pranab Mukherjee cremated with military honours amid Covid-19 precautions NEW DELHI: Former President Pranab Mukherjee, who passed away here at Army’s R&R Hospital during treatment on Monday at the age of 84, was cremated with full military honours on...

94% of US Covid-19 deaths due to underlying conditions: CDC WASHINGTON: Ninety-four per cent of patients who died of the novel coronavirus in the US had underlying conditions, while only 6 per cent succumbed to the disease directly, the Centers...

India, China engage in 3rd military dialogue after fresh skirmishes at Pangong Tso NEW DELHI: The Indian and Chinese militaries began the third round of talks at Chushul on Tuesday to resolve the fresh skirmishes at Pangong Lake in Eastern Ladakh. “A Brigade Commander-level...

Telcos get 10 years to clear AGR dues, 1st installment of 10% by March 2021 NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Tuesday granted 10 years to telecom companies to clear their respective adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues and also directed them to deposit the first...

7 Ways to Boost Real Estate Sales With Digital Marketing The real estate business is a competitive and challenging business. Real estate agents are ready to do all that is possible to give them an edge over their competitors. Real...

Indian Origin Hollywood Actress Pens Catchy Covid Awareness Song Hollywood-based actress and model Stuti Mandala is doing her bit to raise awareness of how to fight Covid-19. A former Ivy League investment banker, she joined forces with her mother...