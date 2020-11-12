Voters Overwhelmingly Approve Measure T

Renews 2014 Measure Q Parcel Tax, Bolstering the Open Space Authority’s Commitment to Investing in Nature

SAN JOSE, CA: The Santa Clara Valley Open Space Authority announced that Measure T, the Open Space, Wildlife Habitat, Clean Water, and Increased Public Access Measure, has passed with 82% of the vote. Approval of the measure signals voters strong support for continued public investment in open space, natural areas, and agricultural lands preservation.

In July, the Open Space Authority’s Board of Directors voted to placed Measure T on the ballot to renew and continue Measure Q, a $24 annual parcel tax approved by voters in 2014 that generates $8 million annually, or two thirds of the Authority’s annual operating budget for protecting and managing open space.

“Now more than ever, the protection of nature in and near our urban communities is vital for public health and building resilience to climate change. During COVID-19, we’ve seen a tremendous increase in visitation at our open space preserves,” said Andrea Mackenzie, Open Space Authority General Manager. “The voters have made clear that they consider access to parks and open space essential to their physical and mental health.”

Measure T will provide ongoing funding to support the protection of open space, wildlife habitat, water resources and local farmland, operation and management of the Authority’s growing system of open space preserves, and providing additional and more equitable access to nature for the diverse communities within the Authority’s jurisdiction. Since the passage of Measure Q in 2014, the Authority has nearly doubled the number of protected lands from 16,000 acres to 28,000 acres. The Authority’s most recent open space projects include the purchase of nearly 1,000 acres in North Coyote Valley and the 2,500-acreTilton Ranch, one of the largest remaining working ranches in Santa Clara County.

For more information about Measure T and the Open Space Authority visit openspaceauthority.org/2020renewal.

