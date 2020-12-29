India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

VP elect Harris says will introduce bill for citizenship of 11 mln undocumented people

VP elect Harris says will introduce bill for citizenship of 11 mln undocumented people
December 29
16:15 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

WASHINGTON: US Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on Tuesday (local time) promised to bring a bill to Congress with a roadmap to citizenship for 11 million undocumented people here.

Taking to Twitter, she said that her first priority after assuming office would be to save American lives from coronavirus, and along with Biden.
She also vowed to join the Paris climate agreement from which the Trump administration had withdrawn earlier.

“Day one @JoeBiden and I will act to get COVID-19 under control and save American lives. We’ll take action to protect Dreamers and send a bill to Congress with a roadmap to citizenship for 11M undocumented people. And we’ll rejoin the Paris Agreement. This is just the beginning,” she wrote on Twitter.

Dreamers refer to an immigrant youth who qualifies for the Development, Relief, and Education for Alien Minors (DREAM) Act. The program gives temporary protection to undocumented migrants (undocumented people) who arrived in the US as children, to live and work in the US without fear of deportation.

Earlier, the Trump administration had planned to scrap the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program created by the Obama administration to give temporary, renewable protections to these young people, nicknamed Dreamers.

The Paris deal was drafted in 2015 to strengthen the global response to the threat of climate change. It aims to keep the global temperature rise this century well below 2C above pre-industrial levels and to pursue efforts to limit the temperature increase even further to 1.5C. (ANI) 

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

    Polls

    Will Amit Shah be able to sort out Farmer's Issue?

    Loading ... Loading ...

    E-paper Latest Edition


    Epaper

    ADVERTISEMENT – COUNTY OF LA

    LAC For YOU

    ADVERTISEMENT – ASIABET 2020

    Asiabet

    50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

    50-ad-Indiapost

    It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

    Jac O’Keeffe
    Spirituality teacher based in USA.

    *Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

    ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

    Jobsora Jobs

    POPULAR CATEGORIES

    Follow us On Twitter

    @timesofindia: Indian scientist bags World Academy Of Sciences award Read: https://t.co/JsknA10mTR https://t.co/tU8lmE9tld
    h J R

    - December 29, 2020, 11:58 am

    Underrated Sitharaman ... - https://t.co/iLN8SQjm7z Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #EconomicDisaster #EconomicGrowth #EconomicUpdates #EconomyNews #FinancialYear #GDP #GDPLoss #IndianEconomy #IndianEconomyToday #IndianEconomyUpdate #IndianGovtJobs #JobsLoss
    h J R

    - December 29, 2020, 10:48 am

    VP elect Harris says will ... - https://t.co/SbEKkCeX1K Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #American4Hindus #Community #Diaspora #FIA #HinduAmericanFoundation #HinduAmericans #IACA #IndianAmericans #IndianCommunity #IndianCommunityMembers #IndianOrigin #JoeBiden
    h J R

    - December 29, 2020, 10:45 am

    @PiyushGoyal: Ending the Year on a Great Note: Indian Railways' 🚆 successfully completed 180 kmph speed trial of new design Vistadome tourist coach These coaches will make train journeys memorable for the passengers 🛤️ & give further boost to tourism 🚞 https://t.co/3JxeVbQClg
    h J R

    - December 29, 2020, 10:43 am

    Download Media Kit

    India Post Media Kit

     Breaking News
      
    © 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

    Loading..

    Close Window

    Loading, Please Wait!

    This may take a second or two.