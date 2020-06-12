‘Wake up, Kejriwal!’ BJP uses SC observation to target Delhi CM

NEW DELHI: Soon after the Supreme Court came down hard on the Arvind Kejriwal government on Friday over its handling of the Coronavirus pandemic, terming it “horrendous, horrific and pathetic”, the BJP claimed Delhi’s health infrastructure has crumbled.

“The Supreme Court’s observation on the deplorable condition of medical wards in Delhi and the Kejriwal government’s inhuman way of handling dead bodies is worrying. It is a signal that Delhi’s heath infrastructure has badly totally crumbled,” Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Sambit Patra said in a statement, issued on behalf of the party.

Though he said this is not a time to indulge in negative politics, Patra reiterated what the apex court said – the number of tests conducted are way low in Delhi compared to Chennai and Mumbai.

Meanwhile, Delhi BJP President Adesh Gupta has also trained his guns at the Delhi Chief Minister. “Patients are not getting proper treatment in Delhi hospitals. The kind of videos that are doing the rounds on media are worrying, to say the least,” he said.

“I fail to understand why Delhi’s daily testing capacity has been lowered to 5,000 each day from 7,000 each day when India is witnessing 10,000 fresh COVID-19 cases daily, across the nation,” Patra said.

The BJP raised objections to the recent press conference by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and the political allegations made from that platform. Patra said, the allegations labelled against BJP and the Delhi’s LG Anil Baijal were uncalled for.

Sisodia had alleged, “BJP pressurised Lieutenant Governor and made him overrule our decision, now priority will not be given to people of Delhi in Delhi hospitals.”

He made that statement after Lt. Governor Anil Baijal overruled the Kejriwal government’s decision to reserve Delhi government run and private hospitals exclusively for residents of the national capital.

“After today’s observation by the Supreme Court, Kejriwal government should wake up. They have enough money to spend on publicity. But rather than tending to basic needs of the national capital, they prefer to indulge in politics,” said the BJP, on Friday. Patra advised the Delhi government to spend the money allocated for publicity on Delhi hospitals.

However, he promised every cooperation on behalf of the Centre and urged the Delhi Chief Minister to work “shoulder to shoulder” with it, instead.

Delhi has a total number of 34,687 cases and 1,085 deaths. It ranks third in the total number of cases, behind Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu.

