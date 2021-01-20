India Post News Paper

Warne anticipates ‘huge fallout’ after Australia’s loss to India

January 20
11:12 2021
BRISBANE: Former Australia spinner Shane Warne feels the series defeat against India will have big repercussions for Justin Langer’s side going forward.

India beat Australia by three wickets against all odds in the final Test of the series at The Gabba on Tuesday to take the series 2-1.
Warne said there might be a “huge fallout” in the near future as many positions have come under the scanner after the loss.

“I think there’ll be a huge fallout from this. There’s not too many times that you lose to the second or third (choice) side,” Foxsports.com.au quoted Warne as saying. “That’s not taking anything away from those Indian guys that played but their first selection side, there’s probably only two or three players in that side who would play,” he added.

Except for Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood, no other Australia bowler was able to leave a mark in the concluded Test series. While Cummins finished the series as the leading wicket-taker Hazlewood picked 17 scalps. “Their tactics will come into question, and they have to. Bowlers will come into question, people’s spot in the team will come into question. It has to,” said Warne.

“You can’t just deflect it and flick it off and say India were too good for us. Yes, they were, but Australia had so many chances in this series to bury it and crush India, but they couldn’t do it. They just couldn’t do it. There’ll be a big fallout from this,” the former spinner added.

In the first Test against Australia, India was bundled out for 36 and there were many pundits who said the visiting team would face a 4-0 drubbing. But proving every critic wrong, the Ajinkya Rahane-led side registered famous victories at Melbourne and Brisbane.

India’s memorable win has also ensured they toppled Australia in the ICC Test Team Rankings to claim the second spot. (ANI) 

