India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

Warne hails Kohli for ‘Spirit of Cricket’ gesture towards Root

Warne hails Kohli for ‘Spirit of Cricket’ gesture towards Root
February 08
11:00 2021
Print This Article Share it With Friends

MELBOURNE: Former Australia spinner Shane Warne has hailed Virat Kohli for his ‘Spirit of Cricket’ gesture towards England skipper Joe Root in the ongoing first Test at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

“Love this !!!! Well done @imVkohli and congrats to @root6 on another wonderful innings #SpiritOfCricket,” Warne tweeted.
Kohli’s heartwarming gesture towards England captain Root just before the concluding minutes of the play on day one of the opening Test took the internet by storm.

After smashing a six off Ravichandran Ashwin’s last ball of the 87th over Root went down on the floor with a cramp. England physio was out to help the skipper but before he reached, it was India captain Kohli who helped Root with stretching of his right leg.

In the ongoing first Test, England has managed to gain an upper hand after restricting India to 257/6 on the third day. The hosts still trail England by 321 runs. For the hosts, Washington Sundar and Ravichandran Ashwin are still at the crease.

On Saturday, Root added another feather to his illustrious cap as he became the first batsman in the history of Test cricket to score a double century in his 100th Test.

Root achieved the feat in the first Test against India at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Saturday. During the course of this innings, Root also registered the highest score for a player playing in his 100th Test.

Root broke the record of former Pakistan skipper Inzamam-ul-Haq to achieve this feat. He also surpassed Mike Gatting (207) to post the highest individual score for an English batsman in India. Root has now scored five double centuries in Test cricket; only Wally Hammond has posted more for England (7).

After the play started on day three, Jasprit Bumrah and Ravichandran Ashwin picked one wicket each as England was bowled out for 578. Bumrah and Ashwin finished with three wickets each while Root was the top-scorer for England as he played a knock of 218. (ANI) 

 

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

    Polls

    Will Biden be able to vaccinate 100m in 100 days?

    Loading ... Loading ...

    E-paper Latest Edition


    Epaper

    ADVERTISEMENT – COUNTY OF LA

    LAC For YOU

    ADVERTISEMENT – ASIABET 2020

    Asiabet

    50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

    50-ad-Indiapost

    Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

    Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
    Spirituality teacher based in USA.

    *Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

    ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

    Jobsora Jobs

    POPULAR CATEGORIES

    Follow us On Twitter

    End agitation, hold talks: Modi to farmers - https://t.co/Lm4arLrevR Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #AamAadmiParty #AAPPunjab #AkaliDal #DelhiChiefMinisterArvindKejriwal #FarmBills #FarmersProtest #FrmLaws #HarsimratKaurBadal #India #IndiaFarmLaws #JantarMantar
    h J R

    - February 8, 2021, 10:37 am

    Biden cancels Trump's nomination of ... - https://t.co/qfgaAesdYm Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #AnthonyFauci #China #CoronaVaccine #CoronaVaccineNews #Coronavirus #Covid19Crisis #COVID19USA #Democrats #DonaldTrump #HardestHitCOuntry #IndianAmericanVijayShanker
    h J R

    - February 8, 2021, 10:24 am

    Centre complicating issue, says Rakesh ... - https://t.co/f2OLdsZXyH Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #AamAadmiParty #AAPPunjab #AkaliDal #BharatiyaKisanUnion #DelhiChiefMinisterArvindKejriwal #FarmBills #FarmersProtest #India #IndiaFarmLaws #JantarMantar #Kejriwal
    h J R

    - February 8, 2021, 10:22 am

    Beware of 'Foreign Destructive ... - https://t.co/gGQJV0wrEA Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #AamAadmiParty #AAPPunjab #AkaliDal #DelhiChiefMinisterArvindKejriwal #FarmBills #FarmersProtest #ForeignDestructiveIdeology #FrmLaws #India #IndiaFarmLaws #JantarMantar
    h J R

    - February 8, 2021, 8:33 am

    Download Media Kit

    India Post Media Kit

     Breaking News
      
    Â© 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

    Loading..

    Close Window

    Loading, Please Wait!

    This may take a second or two.