India Post News Paper

Blog

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

Warne lived life at fast pace, created invincible feeling around him: Clarke

Warne lived life at fast pace, created invincible feeling around him: Clarke
March 07
09:55 2022
Print This Article Share it With Friends

SYDNEY: Former Australia skipper Michael Clarke has condoled the demise of Shane Warne, saying the legendary spinner lived his life at a fast pace and created an invincible feeling around him.

Warne had passed away on Friday aged 52 due to a suspected heart attack.
“He lived his life at such a fast pace that he nearly created this invincible feeling around him. He was always on the go. You’d be ‘mate, you can’t do that’ or ‘you need to sleep’ or ‘how do you do that’. Everything was 24/7, like so fast – he started the car in fifth gear. Always tempting fate the whole time, you never thought it was possible, no way can you cut him down. I don’t think there’s too many things Shane didn’t experience. He got every minute out of every day. Sleeping was not his strength,” Clarke told Sky Sports Radio, as reported by Sydney Morning Herald.

“Most importantly he was respected for how good he was as a cricketer. He always said the Mike Gatting ball changed his life forever. But you put on the biggest series, a World Cup or an Ashes, and he was so much better than anyone else. That was the drug for him; the bigger the stage, the better I perform. Extremely devastated and shocked, that’s the one thing for me still this morning. I haven’t said much over the weekend because I’ve been in complete shock. The hardest thing to comprehend is how quickly it’s happened,” he added.

Warne was one of the most influential cricketers in history. He almost single-handedly reinvented the art of leg-spin when he burst onto the international scene in the early 1990s, and by the time he retired from international cricket in 2007, he had become the first bowler to reach 700 Test wickets.

A central figure in Australia’s ICC Cricket World Cup triumph in 1999, when he was player of the match in both the semi-final and the final, Wisden Cricketers’ Almanack recognised Shane’s achievements by naming him as one of its Five Cricketers of the Twentieth Century.

“If ‘Warnie’ had had liver cancer and passed from that, I think everyone would’ve understood, the amount of cigarettes he smoked throughout his time. The way he’s treated his body at certain times with diet and didn’t mind a drink – he wasn’t a massive drinker, the drinking around Warnie was more perception versus reality. I spoke to him two days ago before he got on the plane. Spoke to him when he was here [in Sydney] for the T20s against Sri Lanka and nothing had changed,” said Clarke.

“His knowledge around the game separated him from everyone else I played with. Yes his craft, the leg-spin bowling, but his brain. He read the game better than anyone else I played with. He could see stuff that was going to happen before it happened. He was a great captain, I played under him for Hampshire, and he was a freak, he just knew. Tactically, no one better. He would plan, he would set the batter up, he would sledge the batter. Warnie knew what he was doing in that over, and the batter had no idea. The batter was concentrating on that ball. Warnie was Glenn McGrath but as a spinner. He could put it on a 20c piece, ball, after ball, after ball. Phenomenal,” he added.

Shane finished his international career with 708 Test wickets and a further 293 in One-Day Internationals, placing him second in the list of all-time international wicket-takers behind his great friend and rival Muttiah Muralitharan of Sri Lanka (1,347). Shane also captained Australia in 11 One-Day Internationals, winning 10 and losing just once. (ANI) 

Comments

comments

Tags
#sportsAusAustraliaBCCICACricket AustraliaEnglandICCLeg SpinnerMitchell StarcPink Ball TestShane WarneShane Warne DeathShane Warne egacyShane Warne NetworthShane Warne WifeT20 WCT20 World CupTribute to Shane Wrne
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
India Post Newspaper

India Post Newspaper

Refresh yourself every morning with India Post news coverage, videos & photos in India Post News Paper. Check out the news stories from India and the World.

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

EPAPER – LATEST EDITION – March 04th, 2022

Digital Edition

ADVERTISEMENT – SHANFOODS

Shan Foods

ADVERTISEMENT – ZEE5

ZEE 5 Subscription in USA

ADVERTISEMENT – SHEA HOMES

Shea Homes

ADVERTISEMENT – CALTRANS

Caltrans Near Me

Find the best odds on cricket betting IPL at 10Cric, Indias #Sportsbetting site online cricket betting!

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

Jobsora Jobs

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
Â©1994 - 2022 Copyright India Post News. All Rights reserved.
Designed by India Post Newspaper
Designed by Orange Themes

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.