Warner Bros halts ‘The Batman’ release in Russia

March 01
10:36 2022
WASHINGTON: Russia’s military operation in Ukraine has forced Warner Bros. to pause the release date of its film ‘The Batman’ in the Vladimir Putin-led country. “In light of the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine, WarnerMedia is pausing the release of its feature film ‘The Batman’ in Russia,” a spokesperson for WarnerMedia said in a statement.

The spokesperson added, “We will continue to monitor the situation as it evolves. We hope for a swift and peaceful resolution to this tragedy.” The DC adaptation was set to release in Russia this Friday, Variety reported. Warner Bros.’ decision of halting the release of Robert Pattinson-starrer ‘The Batman’ comes hours after Disney decided to pause its theatrical releases in Russia. (ANI)

