Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

Warning issued to those hiding travel history after arrival in Kashmir

Warning issued to those hiding travel history after arrival in Kashmir
March 31
10:29 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

SRINAGAR: District Magistrates in different districts of Kashmir issued a strong warning on Monday evening to those who have entered the Valley after March 1 and have not so far revealed their travel history to the authorities.

The order issued by the various DMs said that all those who entered the Valley after March 1 with travel history abroad, outside the Valley or having association with members of the Tablighi group are being given the last chance to report to the authorities within two days, failing which they could face imprisonment under the provisions of the Disaster Management Act, 2005.

The action has been prompted by reports of deaths in Telangana of members of the Tablighi Jamaat who had congregated in a gathering of 2,000 people in Nizamuddin in Delhi.

The first COVID-19 death in J&K was that of a Tablighi member who had also attended the gathering at the Nizamuddin mosque in Delhi. It is believed that the majority of those who tested positive in Kashmir so far were either the members of the Tablighi Jamaat or those who have come into contact with them after their return to the Valley.

J&K recorded 11 positive cases on Monday, taking the tally of COVID-19 positive cases to 49.

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Polls

Will SAARC cooperation improve due to COVID19 crisis

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – DR HORTON

Dr Horton Skyline Ridge

ADVERTISEMENT – SEVEN JACPOTS

casino

ADVERTISEMENT – BETRALLY INDIA

betting India

ADVERTISEMENT – DR HORTON


Dr Horton residences at anson

ADVERTISEMENT – NRIA NET

www.nria.net

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

ADVERTISEMENT – INKASA INTERIORS

Inkasa Interiors | Interior Designer in Delhi

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

Jobsora Jobs

Follow us On Twitter

Warning issued to those hiding travel history after arrival in #Kashmir - https://t.co/DFSo8QlkOS Get your news fe… https://t.co/5o8nv6NMSr
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- March 31, 2020, 4:59 am

Fauci confident US will be battle-ready for COVID-19 this Fall - https://t.co/swwtgI5tlp Get your news featured us… https://t.co/B19WWAWUnL
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- March 31, 2020, 4:57 am

#Italy 2nd country after US to cross 1 lakh COVID-19 cases - https://t.co/T9ZSUdoSZZ Get your news featured use… https://t.co/ifCAMANG69
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- March 31, 2020, 4:55 am

India sees highest spike in Covid-19 cases, total reaches 1,251 - https://t.co/RPG9KQZqtA Get your news featured u… https://t.co/qYkULI7b1C
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- March 31, 2020, 4:53 am

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.