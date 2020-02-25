Something went wrong with the connection!

Was Bigg Boss finale fixed?

February 25
11:59 2020
MUMBAI: Colors TV started after a woman claimed that she quit her job at the channel after the “fixed” finale of Salman Khan-hosted show “Bigg Boss 13”.

“We at Colors would like to clarify that the individual who goes by the name Feriha (@ferihasays) is not employed or associated with our channel contrary to what she stated in her profile,” read a post shared on behalf of the channel on social media.

“The claims made by her against our channel, our spokespersons and talent are unfounded and not true. We request our fans and viewers not to believe any information coming from such inauthentic and unauthorised sources.”

A woman, identified as Feriha on Twitter, had written on social media: “I have decided to quit my job at @ColorsTV. I had a great time working with the creative department, but I can’t demean myself being part of a fixed show. The channel is keen on making Sidharth Shukla the Winner despite fewer votes. Sorry, I can’t be part of it.”

