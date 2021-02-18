India Post News Paper

Washington Hospital Healthcare System

Washington Hospital Healthcare System
February 18
2021
In celebration of the Lunar New Year, Citizens for Better Community (CUBIC) of Fremont, the Harem Rotary Club in Silicon Valley and Saigon Seafood Harbor Newark teamed up to order 300 dim sum meals and cakes delivered to nurses, physicians and staff at Washington Hospital.

We are so grateful for the outpouring of support for our frontline workers during the Covid-19 pandemic. For more information on how you can get involved, please reach out for [email protected]

