Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

Wave City adopts over 2,200 families of daily wagers amid corona outbreak

Wave City adopts over 2,200 families of daily wagers amid corona outbreak
March 26
15:29 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NOIDA: As the country grapples with the nationwide lockdown to check the spread of coronavirus, the worst affected are the daily wagers and other labourers. The lockdown has deprived daily wagers of their daily income leaving them with no food to feed their families.

Amid the unsettling situation, Wave City has adopted over 2,200 families of daily wagers and farm labourers of Kazipura, Bayana, Ikla, Naiphal, Mehrauli, Kachera, Duyai, Inayatpur, Bhameta villages and 800 construction labourers who work at the Wave City site.

All the required food grains and medical supplies will be provided free of cost to these people until the lockdown doesn’t end and their lives come back to normalcy.

Speaking on the initiative, Manpreet Singh Chadha Chairman Wave Group said: “As you all are aware that our nation is going through a very difficult phase and our Honourable PM has entrusted all of us with a huge task of staying under lockdown. Amidst all this, the worst affected are the daily wagers and labourers.

Understanding the need, Wave City has adopted all labour families working at the site and the families of the labourers who work for the farmers in the villages. The required free food grains and medical supplies will be provided to their door step for the next 21 days. I urge all of you to stay at home and stay safe and let’s together win this fight against the virus.”

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Polls

Will SAARC cooperation improve due to COVID19 crisis

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – DR HORTON

Dr Horton Skyline Ridge

ADVERTISEMENT – SEVEN JACPOTS

casino

ADVERTISEMENT – BETRALLY INDIA

betting India

ADVERTISEMENT – DR HORTON


Dr Horton residences at anson

ADVERTISEMENT – Mountain House

Mounatin House

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

ADVERTISEMENT – INKASA INTERIORS

Inkasa Interiors | Interior Designer in Delhi

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

Jobsora Jobs

Follow us On Twitter

Govt unveils Rs 170,000 cr Covid-19 relief ... - https://t.co/cNYe7BImQh Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA… https://t.co/dakQTMX2Y8
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- March 26, 2020, 12:53 pm

Lockdown alone won't flatten India's COVID-19 curve: Experts - https://t.co/fXrEtwL94B Get your news featured use… https://t.co/0IJaT0KrKu
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- March 26, 2020, 12:35 pm

Bas karo workout videos: Farah Khan to other celebs - https://t.co/87Kjc4Hg5R Get your news featured use… https://t.co/IFgB6JttC8
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- March 26, 2020, 12:32 pm

Post lockdown, rise in mercury may prevent spread of COVID-19 in #India: Top microbiologists -… https://t.co/tC4qwidutV
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- March 26, 2020, 12:27 pm

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.