Wave City adopts over 2,200 families of daily wagers amid corona outbreak

NOIDA: As the country grapples with the nationwide lockdown to check the spread of coronavirus, the worst affected are the daily wagers and other labourers. The lockdown has deprived daily wagers of their daily income leaving them with no food to feed their families.

Amid the unsettling situation, Wave City has adopted over 2,200 families of daily wagers and farm labourers of Kazipura, Bayana, Ikla, Naiphal, Mehrauli, Kachera, Duyai, Inayatpur, Bhameta villages and 800 construction labourers who work at the Wave City site.

All the required food grains and medical supplies will be provided free of cost to these people until the lockdown doesn’t end and their lives come back to normalcy.

Speaking on the initiative, Manpreet Singh Chadha Chairman Wave Group said: “As you all are aware that our nation is going through a very difficult phase and our Honourable PM has entrusted all of us with a huge task of staying under lockdown. Amidst all this, the worst affected are the daily wagers and labourers.

Understanding the need, Wave City has adopted all labour families working at the site and the families of the labourers who work for the farmers in the villages. The required free food grains and medical supplies will be provided to their door step for the next 21 days. I urge all of you to stay at home and stay safe and let’s together win this fight against the virus.”

