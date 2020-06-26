Waverly, brand new homes in Mountain ViewÂ 

Escape the city! Your new hometown is waiting at Waverly, a neighborhood of brand new move-in ready homes in Mountain View. Here you can settle in and stay for a while. This spacious move-in ready homes offer up to four bedrooms, epicurean kitchens, room for a home office, welcoming outdoor spaces, and a suite of Smart Home features.

Here youâ€™ll enjoy a small-town vibe with all the best lifestyle amenities like a pedestrian-friendly district centered along Castro Street, an incredible farmerâ€™s market, a robust public school system, and Shoreline Park with its lake, golf course, and amphitheater. Add to this excellent transit and proximity to top employment centers, and itâ€™s easy to see why Waverly in Mountain View is perfect for you.

The townhomes and detached homes at Waverly range in size from approximately 1,245 to 2,002 square feet with 2 to 4 bedrooms, up to 3 and one-half baths, and direct access 2-space garages. Four bedroom townhomes have starting prices from the mid-$1.4 millions.

These homes are all are available for move-in this summer and come complete with Designer Curated Interiors and many special included features like sophisticated Bertazzoni appliances, and private yards. The opportunity to buy a new home in Mountain View is limited and Waverly offers the only brand new detached home for sale.

Four model homes and the sales office are located at 240 Evandale Avenue in Mountain View. Contact Crystal by phone or text at (650) 209-7415 or at [email protected]om to schedule a private tour. You also may tour two of the move-in ready homes at Waverly using the NterNow app anytime between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. Ask Crystal or visit WaverlyMV.com for details.

