Waverly, brand new homes in Mountain ViewÂ 

June 26
11:22 2020
Warring Ton GroupEscape the city! Your new hometown is waiting at Waverly, a neighborhood of brand new move-in ready homes in Mountain View. Here you can settle in and stay for a while. This spacious move-in ready homes offer up to four bedrooms, epicurean kitchens, room for a home office, welcoming outdoor spaces, and a suite of Smart Home features.

Here youâ€™ll enjoy a small-town vibe with all the best lifestyle amenities like a pedestrian-friendly district centered along Castro Street, an incredible farmerâ€™s market, a robust public school system, and Shoreline Park with its lake, golf course, and amphitheater. Add to this excellent transit and proximity to top employment centers, and itâ€™s easy to see why Waverly in Mountain View is perfect for you. 

The townhomes and detached homes at Waverly range in size from approximately 1,245 to 2,002 square feet with 2 to 4 bedrooms, up to 3 and one-half baths, and direct access 2-space garages. Four bedroom townhomes have starting prices from the mid-$1.4 millions. 

These homes are all are available for move-in this summer and come complete with Designer Curated Interiors and many special included features like sophisticated Bertazzoni appliances, and private yards. The opportunity to buy a new home in Mountain View is limited and Waverly offers the only brand new detached home for sale. Warring Ton Group 1

Four model homes and the sales office are located at 240 Evandale Avenue in Mountain View. Contact Crystal by phone or text at (650) 209-7415 or at [email protected]om to schedule a private tour. You also may tour two of the move-in ready homes at Waverly using the NterNow app anytime between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. Ask Crystal or visit WaverlyMV.com for details. 

 

