WB Cabinet to get ‘4-5 new faces’

KOLKATA: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday announced there will be a Cabinet reshuffle in the state on Wednesday.

“We will do a reshuffle on Wednesday. There will be 4-5 new faces,” said Mamata.

This comes soon after former minister Partha Chatterjee was arrested by Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the SSC recruitment scam case.

Chatterjee was minister-in-charge of the departments of industry, commerce and enterprises, IT and electronics, parliamentary affairs and public enterprises, and industrial reconstruction.

The CM took charge of the departments on Thursday after his arrest. Banerjee now holds charge of 11 departments, including the four held by Partha Chatterjee.

“Many of them are writing a lot. We don’t have a plan to dissolve the whole ministry and form a new one. Yes, there will be a reshuffle. We lost ministers Subrata Mukherjee, Sadhan Pande. Partha da is in jail so all their work has to be done. Not possible for me to handle alone,” added Bengal CM.

The Mamata Banerjee government in West Bengal today decided to carve out seven new districts out of the existing 23 districts by delimitation of their boundaries for better administration and development of the areas.

According to the government, the seven new districts are Sunderban, Ichhamati, Ranaghat, Bishnupur, Jangipur, Behrampur and Basirhat.

“Earlier there were 23 districts in Bengal now it has been increased to 30. The 7 new districts include – Sunderban, Ichhemati, Ranaghat, Bishnupur, Jangipur, Behrampur and one more district will be named in Basirhat,” said West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee. (ANI)

