WB polls: Mithun Chakraborty campaigns for BJP’s Locket Chatterjee in Hugli-Chuchura

April 02
10:25 2021
CHUCHURA: Actor-turned-politician and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Mithun Chakraborty on Thursday campaigned for party candidate Locket Chatterjee who is contesting the Chunchura assembly seat in the ongoing West Bengal elections.

Addressing a public rally, Mithun sought votes for Chatterjee and asked the public to vote for the BJP. On a promotional vehicle, he conducted a road-show from Ravindra Nagar to Sahaganj Dunlap ground.

The 70-year-old is among the top campaigners for the BJP for the ongoing assembly polls in the state. Mithun was a Rajya Sabha MP for the Trinamool Congress (TMC) for two years. He resigned from the position in 2016 citing health reasons after his name surfaced in the Saradha ponzi scam.

The third phase of elections will be held on April 6. (ANI)

 

