WB polls: Mithun Chakraborty campaigns for BJP’s Locket Chatterjee in Hugli-Chuchura CHUCHURA: Actor-turned-politician and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Mithun Chakraborty on Thursday campaigned for party candidate Locket Chatterjee who is contesting the Chunchura assembly seat in the ongoing West Bengal...

India reports 81,466 new COVID-19 case, 469 deaths NEW DELHI: India reported 81,466 new COVID-19 cases and 469 coronavirus related deaths in the last 24 hours, informed the union health ministry on Friday. With these additional cases, the...

Practicing charity as virtue through community service Ashwin Patel ST LOUIS: The values that Bal Vihar of St. Louis Youth Group is trying to live by example boils down to making a difference in the community through...

Thakar Basati gets endorsed by Big Wigs Harish Rao CHICAGO: The Democratic slate for Palatine Township Board had endorsements from a number of political big wigs including U.S. Sen. Richard Durbin; U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth; U.S. Rep....

New England Association celebrates Holi on Grand scale Geetha Patil NEW ENGLAND: The United India Association of New England (UIANE) organized a virtual Holi Showtime Premier known as â€˜Rang Barseâ€™ on Sunday, March 28, 2021. The evening was...

Lincolnwood community supports Jesal Patel in Mayoral Bid Suresh Bodiwala CHICAGO: A community activist Jesal Patel declared his candidacy for the office of the Village Mayor during the recent meet and greet held on March 25th, 2021 at...

Devotional music album by Kiran Nath Geetha Patil BOSTON: Kiran Nath, a renowned singer, composer, poet, performer and music teacher in the Greater Boston area organized a virtual program in the honor of release of her...

Indian Diaspora briefed on latest Visa regulations Geetha Patil NEW YORK: A virtual meet with Consulate General of India, New York was organized by Mr. Suresh Sharma, Chairman, Milan Cultural Association, , CT under the joint auspices...

French brewery asked to withdraw Shiva beer Madhu Patel CHICAGO: Members of the Indian community at large in this country have strongly pitched with Grenade sur Garonne (Occitanie, France) based brewery Brasserie du Gobelet to withdraw its...

California Vaccination Update India Post News Service Vaccination is one of the most important tools to end the COVID-19 pandemic. The State will equitably distribute a safe and effective vaccine to everyone in...

Fremont stands in solidarity with Asian Americans The Fremont City Council has shared the following statement related to denouncing recent acts of violence against Asian Americans: â€œThe City of Fremont stands together in solidarity with communities across...

Senate Democrats support for Villivalam gun safety bill A Q Siddiqui CHICAGO: Twenty-four Illinois Senate Democrats signed on to State Senator Ram Villivalamâ€™s (D-Chicago) legislation to block the illegal ownership of firearms last week following a series of...

Media statement from CDC Director Rochelle P. Walensky, MD, MPH; COVID-19 Vaccination at Dialysis Centers India Post News Service A new federal effort announced today will help people with chronic kidney disease who require dialysis access COVID-19 vaccinations through dialysis clinics, as well as provide...

Natural Products Expo West Virtual Week As we look ahead to brighter days in 2021, we are excited to announce the official launch of Natural Products Expo West Virtual Week taking place May 24-27, 2021. Register...

Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) Card re-issue extension In order to further ease the travel of OCI cardholders to India following has been decided: (i) The timeline for re-issuance of OCI cards in respect of OCI cardholders, who...

Redistricting: how the drawing of electoral districts can make or break our communities Vidya Sethuraman Following the 2020 Census, the upcoming redistricting cycle is a critical moment to ensure political representation for our communities, impacting resources for education, health care, the environment, and...

Jesse White urging residents to conduct business online Surendra Ullal CHICAGO: The Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White issued a reminder urging the public to visit his officeâ€™s website at www.cyberdriveillinois.com to conduct transactions online when possible instead...

SME announces Geoffrey Boothroyd Outstanding Young Manufacturing Engineers The 14 awardees, age 35 or younger, are being recognized for their exceptional contributions and accomplishments in manufacturing throughout the early stages of their careers India Post News Service SOUTHFIELD,...

NASA angers China by calling Taiwan a countryÂ TAIWAN: NASA seems to have offended China by referring to Taiwan as a country and Beijing called on the US space agency to rectify its mistake “as soon as possible”....