Taliban calls for implementation of Sharia law in Afghanistan KABUL: In the wake of the deteriorating situation of women and minorities in the country, the Taliban on Thursday called for the implementation of Sharia law in Afghanistan, stressing the...

Drake pays tribute to Sidhu Moose Wala at a concert TORONTO: Canadian rapper and singer Drake paid an ode to the late Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala by wearing a sweatshirt that had Moose Wala’s picture on it. Drake, while...

India now joining league of global financial centres like USA, UK: PM Modi GANDHINAGAR: India is among the biggest economies in the world and is now joining the league of global financial centres like the United States, the United Kingdom and Singapore, Prime...

West Indies announce 16-member squad for T20I series against India PORT OF SPAIN: Cricket West Indies (CWI) men’s senior selection panel on Thursday named a 16-player squad for the upcoming T20I series against India and for the three-match T20 International...

Commonwealth Games 2022 officially declared open BIRMINGHAM: The 22nd Commonwealth Games kicked off in spectacular fashion with a stunning opening ceremony at the Alexander Stadium in Birmingham on Thursday. Despite the challenges posed by COVID-19, the Queen’s...

Koffee With Karan 7: Ananya Panday connects Kartik Aaryan, Karan Johar over call MUMBAI: Tiff between Karan Johar and Kartik Aaryan has been in the news ever since the ‘Bhool Bhulaiyya 2’ actor was ousted from Karan’s upcoming film Dostana 2. However, the...

Sidhu Moose Wala’s parents get singer’s tattoo inked on their arms CHANDIGARH: In the memory of Sidhu Moose Wala, his father Balkaur Singh paid an emotional tribute to the late singer by getting his face tattooed on his arm. A video was...

WB SSC scam: TMC’s Partha Chatterjee relieved of his duties as minister KOLKATA: West Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee, who was accused in the West Bengal SSC recruitment scam, was relieved of his duties as minister in the Mamata Banerjee-led state government. The...

PM Modi attends 42nd convocation of Anna University in Chennai CHENNAI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday attended the 42nd convocation of Anna University in Chennai. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin felicitated the Prime Minister at the 42nd convocation of...

Competition heats up in second round of FOG Idol Auditions Lakshmi Iyer India Post News Service The second round of FOG Idol auditions was held on Sunday, July 17th inside Saraswathi Hall at the Vedic Dharma Samaj Fremont Hindu Temple....

Capping all Across the United States HEMA SHASTRI With its roots in India, Akshaya has branches active all over the USA to help raise both awareness and funding for the kids’ meals. One example is right...

Spain brewery asked to remove goddess Lakshmi image from its beer India Post News Service CHICAGO: Upset at Artes (Barcelona, Spain) based micro brewery Society at Cervesera Artesenca Indians at large have asked for the removal of the image of deity...

Dallas’ Indians Celebrate 125th birth anniversary of Meghani Jayanthi Ojha DALLAS TX: In North Texas, Indian Senior Citizens of Dallas, on the occasion of the 125th birth anniversary of National Shair Shri Zaverchand Meghani, hosted recently grand program...

Indian CG Kumar’s keynote in Michigan India Post News Service DETROIT: Indian Consul General Amit Kumar delivered a Keynote Address at the seminar on “Opportunities and Challenges of Doing Business in India” organized by Automation Alley...

Guru Purnima at Hindu Mandir Lake County Geetha Patil CHICAGO: Hindu Mandir of Lake County celebrated Guru Purnima festival as Grandparent’s /Senior’s Day with much zeal and zest. About 50 grandparents including those visiting from India for the summer...

Pitching for Diwali holiday in Orange County schools FL India Post News Service CHICAGO: Many Indian Americans have pitched that all public, private/independent, charter, parochial schools in Orange County (Florida) should remain close on popular festival of Diwali; which...

Rishi Kumar to the rescue of Saratoga High School students India Post News Service Rishi Kumar, councilmember of Saratoga and candidate for U.S. House of Representative CA-16, woke up the morning of Friday, July 22nd to find numerous text messages...

ZEE5 Global launches ‘South Express’ Campaign with blockbuster titles As the geographic boundaries and language barriers blur in the age of digital entertainment, the watch preference of viewers is widening. ZEE5 Global’s rising popularity of regional titles across...

3-Cities making headway against homelessness – Bakersfield, Columbus, Houston Vidya Sethuraman India Post News Service Homelessness is among voters’ top concerns in cities across the country. Homelessness and poverty are inextricably linked. The EMS briefing on July 22 looked...