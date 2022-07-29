India Post News Paper

WB SSC scam: TMC’s Partha Chatterjee relieved of his duties as minister

WB SSC scam: TMC's Partha Chatterjee relieved of his duties as minister
July 29
12:17 2022
KOLKATA: West Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee, who was accused in the West Bengal SSC recruitment scam, was relieved of his duties as minister in the Mamata Banerjee-led state government.

The announcement was made through a notification issued by the West Bengal government.
Chatterjee was the minister in charge for Department of Industry, Commerce and Enterprises, Department of Information Technology and Electronics, Department of Parliamentary Affairs and Department of Public Enterprises and Industrial Reconstruction. (ANI)

BJPCongressIndiaFightsCoronaLeader of OppositionMamata BanerjeeNarendraModiPartha ChaterjeepoliticalSuvendu AdhikariTMCWB SSC ScamWest BengalWest Bengal PoliticsWest Bengal SSC recruitment scam
