India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

We are enhancing cloud-based infrastructure to boost ease of justice, ease of living: PM Modi

We are enhancing cloud-based infrastructure to boost ease of justice, ease of living: PM Modi
February 06
13:50 2021
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI: To make the justice system future-ready, the use of artificial intelligence to increase the efficiency and speed of the judiciary and the Atmanirbhar campaign will play an essential role, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday.

“To make our Justice System future-ready, use of artificial intelligence to increase efficiency and speed of Judiciary and Aatmanirbhar Campaign is going to play an important role in this,” said PM Modi while addressing the Diamond Jubilee of the High Court of Gujarat, through video conferencing.
“We are enhancing cloud-based infrastructure that will not only enhance ‘ease of justice’ but also enhance ‘ease of living’ of the people in the country,” he added.

The Prime Minister further said that the Gujarat High Court has set an example with video conferencing, judgments and orders were uploaded on their website amidst lockdown. Gujarat HC became the first for broadcasting Court proceedings live, he added.

“Our judiciary has always interpreted the Constitution positively and creatively to strengthen it further. Be it safeguarding the rights of people of the country or when any situation arose where national interest needed to be prioritised, the judiciary has always performed its duty,” said PM Modi said.

Prime Minister Modi also released a commemorative postage stamp on the Diamond Jubilee of the High Court of Gujarat.

The duty and devotion with which the Gujarat High Court has acted for justice, the readiness for its constitutional duties has strengthened both the Indian judicial system and India’s democracy, the Prime Minister stated.

“Rule of law in Indian society has been the basis of civilization for centuries. Our ancient texts say the root of good governance lies in providing justice. Bar and judiciary should work towards building the world-class Judicious System in the country,” he added. (ANI) 

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

    Polls

    Will Biden be able to vaccinate 100m in 100 days?

    Loading ... Loading ...

    E-paper Latest Edition


    Epaper

    ADVERTISEMENT – COUNTY OF LA

    LAC For YOU

    ADVERTISEMENT – ASIABET 2020

    Asiabet

    50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

    50-ad-Indiapost

    Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

    Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
    Spirituality teacher based in USA.

    *Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

    ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

    Jobsora Jobs

    POPULAR CATEGORIES

    Follow us On Twitter

    Time for India to team up with Taiwan against China - https://t.co/5shrrm7Ts0 Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA
    h J R

    - February 6, 2021, 1:25 pm

    Nadda flags off 'parivartan yatra' in Bengal, says people have decided to oust Mamata government - https://t.co/jbEUKDQAe2 Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA
    h J R

    - February 6, 2021, 1:25 pm

    Some progress during military ... - https://t.co/5wOJ4rk4mf Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #AntiIndiaNepal #BJP #BorderAreas #ChineseArmy #GalwanValley #GlobalTimes #IndiaChinaFaceOff #IndiaChinaHeat #IndianArmy #KPSharmaOli #LAC #MilitaryTalks #NarendraModi
    h J R

    - February 6, 2021, 1:06 pm

    FAU-G now globally available on Google play store - https://t.co/exUwUEFZcG Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #FAUGGae #FAUGReview #FAUG #FAUGGGlobalRelease #Fortnite #PUBGBannedInIndia #PUBGGame #ReviewsFAUGPUBGGameAlternative #Techbiz
    h J R

    - February 6, 2021, 9:36 am

    Download Media Kit

    India Post Media Kit

     Breaking News
      
    Â© 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

    Loading..

    Close Window

    Loading, Please Wait!

    This may take a second or two.