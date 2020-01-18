Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

We fell behind the required rate while chasing: Finch

We fell behind the required rate while chasing: Finch
January 18
11:26 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

RAJKOT: Australia captain Aaron Finch commended India for their performance in the second ODI here on Friday. India levelled the three-match series 1-1 with a 36-run win that followed a 10-wicket drubbing they received in the first ODI in Mumbai on Tuesday.

Admitting that India were the better side on the day, Finch said, “They played very well. I think we were one wicket shy of what we needed throughout the bowling innings, but they were world class,” he said. India set a target of 341 for Australia and the visitors looked to be on track when Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne put up 96 runs for the third wicket. Smith ended up falling two runs short of a century, while Labuschagne was dismissed on 46.

“The way Smithy started today, and nearly got through to the end, but not quite. Marnus and Smith, the only time they’re apart is when they’re asleep. I think on these tracks, it’s important to capitalise when the batsman gets in,” said Finch. “You just have to make sure that when you get in, you capitalise and go really big. We were just slight behind as the run rate kept going up,” he said.

The final ODI will be played at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday. IANS

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Polls

Should PM Modi call an all party meet on Economy Crisis in India?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – Mountain House

Mounatin House

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

ADVERTISEMENT – INKASA INTERIORS

Inkasa Interiors | Interior Designer in Delhi

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

Follow us On Twitter

5 S-400 air defence systems to be delivered to #India in ... - https://t.co/H89X0Wisgx Get your news featured use… https://t.co/pqb7hqnAZz
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- January 18, 2020, 6:04 am

#Wrestling: Vinesh wins gold at Rome Ranking Series event - https://t.co/msv9KelYs9 Get your news featured use… https://t.co/ahPgSAUWt8
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- January 18, 2020, 5:59 am

We fell behind the required rate while ... - https://t.co/tTCGz7OYr8 Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA… https://t.co/I3TYRrwUwG
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- January 18, 2020, 5:56 am

Kenneth Starr joins Trump's #Impeachment legal team: Reports - https://t.co/sZvIE5Xtzw Get your news featured use… https://t.co/l6lPIK9noa
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- January 18, 2020, 5:54 am

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Facebook

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.